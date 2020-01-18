Technology

Santa Monica Studio already rolls motion shots for its next game

January 18, 2020
Ryan Sanders
2 Min Read
We do not know what is in your hands Santa Monica Studio, but of course, that nobody thinks that the developer has crossed arms since God of War. Attending to the last message that Kim Newman, narrative animator of the study, has published on his social networks, until have begun to make motion capture For your next job. Who knows, maybe great news and surprises await us in the coming months, and maybe they have to do with the return of Kratos and PlayStation 5.

It is not the first time we are given clues about the sequel to God of War (remember that Newman was already part of the original movement capture). Last year without going any further, Santa Monica Studio published a job offer that was looking for a senior combat animator and also, he should "have knowledge in God of War and be able to talk about his combat system, mechanics and enemies." White and bottled? Well there is more. Even before that offer the team had published several more to work on "a triple A PlayStation game with more than 200 people dedicated to its design and development"How many would have such a team behind? It seems clear that the battle between Kratos and Odin will come. You just need to know when.

What can God of War 2 go about?

Far from being satisfied with following his final cliffhanger, etched in the retina of all who have seen it, the truth is that God of War still has a lot to tell. Its director, Cory Barlog, said that in the future, for example, he wants to narrate the encounter between Kratos and Faye, his wife and one of the great questions of the previous adventure. We also dared to talk a few months ago about the future of God of War, and we review who can appear and why in the article Jörmundgander and the destiny of the gods. Read it, boy.

