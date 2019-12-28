Sanremo Festival 2020: Tiziano Ferro confirmed as a regular guest of all evenings

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Tiziano Ferro will be a regular guest of the Sanremo festival 2020 which this year will see at the helm for the first time Amadeus (instead of Carlo Conti), one of the faces most loved by the public of Rai 1.

To give the long-awaited announcement (which has been rumored for months) was the same 57-year-old conductor who, once the adventure ended with Sanremo Giovani (where between new proposals that we will see on the Ariston stage also appears the name of Leo Gassmann, son of the famous Alexander and former competitor of X Factor 2018) has finally unbuttoned what we should expect from singing festival which will start on Tuesday February 4 2020, and then ended on Saturday February 8 2020 with the evening the final. "Tiziano Ferro? There is. Every evening"Explained Amadeus (source Ansa) finally confirming the presence of the songwriter of Winter on the stage of the theater Ariston "We started talking about it, it will surely sing. We will see the rest".

Amadeus is not unbuttoned much, who with his phrase 'in midair' seems to suggest not only that Tiziano Ferro will perform with some of his most beautiful songs (perhaps retracing his entire career starting from Pardon then get to Dark nights, clumsy, I'll take a picture of you is Among This winter, a track included in his latest album I accept Miracles), but also that the Latina singer could even stop playing the musician to dress the unpublished ones of the announcer, perhaps interacting with others super guests who will take part in the 70th edition of the Festival such as Roberto Benigni (now in theaters with Pinocchio) is Fiorello, back from the success of Long live RaiPlay.

That Ferro has the attitude and the sympathy to be able to manage the stage of the with professionalism and skill Sanremo festival as a matter of fact, after all there is no television or radio appearance where the singer of Dark nights can't snatch a smile from us with his funny jokes or some super funny anecdote, not to mention his ability to deal with more burning and profound issues, just as happened during his recent guest at What's the weather like, where he made a splendid monologue on bullying, the importance of words and how much they can hurt and tear if used with little caution and a lot of superficiality.

"Words have weight. In life and on screens. And, for heaven's sake, let's stop defending ourselves by bringing up irony and sarcasm: those are the arts whose craft you must learn. Let's not confuse the waters"Explained Ferro"It is necessary to be aware when it is thrown against the soul of a teenager too fragile to be able to decide or choose". Depth and lightness, irony and reality, strength and delicacy, this is Tiziano Ferro and this is what we hope to see him during the 5 evenings of Sanremo 2020 who will see him starring together with Amadeus, as far as women's presence is concerned, everything is still top secret. Stay tuned!