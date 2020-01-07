Sanremo Festival 2020, the definitive list of the 24 singers competing and the titles of the songs

Share it:

There list definitive of singers of the Sanremo festival 2020 has finally been revealed (with the surprise addition of two last minute names) and with it also i titles of the songs which will be brought to the stage on the Ariston stage during the singing event which will start Tuesday 4 February 2020 and then end with the final of Saturday 8 February 2020, where the winner of the 70th edition of the event will be proclaimed. The announcement was the same Amadeus (which after the farewell of Carlo Conti we will see for the first time in the role of conductor of the Festival), who revealed yesterday during the special de The usual unknown not just the names of 24 big in the race but also the songs with which the singers will compete during the race. Who will win and who will not succeed in breaking through the hearts of the public?

The waiting for the beginning of Festival of Sanremo seems to make itself felt, especially in light of the great success achieved by the singing event last year thanks to the presence of some very talented singers such as Mahmood (who won the victory with the song Money, now become a cult) e Achille Lauro, which after the boom of Rolls Royce he is ready to return to the Ariston stage again this year, which in 2018 brought him a lot of luck. For some time now that Sanremo seems to have finally realized that times have changed and that the world of television and music have evolved, finally opening the doors to new musical genres such as trap and artists from the world of talent show, thus also capturing the attention of the younger audience thanks to popular names such as Elodie, Riki, Levante, Elettra Lamborghini and many others. That it is one of them who manages to grab the victory at Sanremo festival 2020? For posterity (and televoting) the arduous sentence!

Sanremo 2020 singers, the complete list of the big names in the race and the song titles

Achille Lauro: I don't care

Alternative, irreverent and very little inclined to labels and conventions, Achille Lauro he returns to the crime scene a year after his first participation in the Festival with a song whose title is already a program: I do not care. At this point we can't wait to hear it (and find out who it is dedicated to)!

Alberto Urso: The sun to the east

The winner of the latest edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi he is a singer with bows and his lyrical soul certainly fits well in Sanremo. What the retro style of Alberto Urso may bring his The Sun To The East to victory by making him the idol of young and old? We'll see.



Anastasio: Red with anger

Already winner of X Factor 2018 (in the team of Mara Maionchi) the rapper Anastasio it seems to bring out its best under pressure, galvanized by competition and competitiveness. The song Red Of Anger it seems to promise well only from the title and we cannot help but expect great things from this talented, shy and sincere singer.



Bugo and Morgan: Sincere

It is a decidedly alternative couple that composed of songwriters Bugo and Morgan which, with their Sincere, they promise to bring a note of class and culture to the 2020 Festival: will they succeed in the arduous enterprise?



Diodato: Make noise

After taking part in Sanremo in 2018 and going on stage to duet with Ghemon in 2019, today Diodato is ready to return to the Ariston Theater with the song Make noise.



Elettra Lamborghini: Music – And the rest disappears

Fresh fresh engagement with partner (and DJ) Afrojack Elettra Lamborghini she is ready to land at the Festival (where we hope she makes us dance and twerk shaking the bom-bom) with the song Music – And The Rest Disappears.



Elodie: Andromeda

Arrived second in the 12th edition of Friends of Maria De Filippi Elodie however she managed to carve out a space in the world of music to the sound of hits like Black Bali, Think bad is Margarita (where love broke out with Marracash). Given the premises we can only expect great things from his Andromeda!



Enrico Nigiotti: Kiss me now

After participating in last year's festival with the song Grandpa HollywoodEnrico Nigiotti he tries again with the romantic Kiss Me Now, is this the passage that will lead him to victory?



Francesco Gabbani: Vice versa

After making us dance and sing for months and months with the legendary Westerners Karma (which won Sanremo in 2017) Francesco Gabbani he returns to the Ariston stage with the song The other way around, which is already applying for a new catchphrase of 2020.



Giordana Angi: Like my mother

Arrived second to Friends of Maria De Filippi behind Alberto Urso, Giordana Angi wishes a different ending (perhaps as a triumph) at the Sanremo 2020 Festival, where it presents Like My Mother which, already from the title, promises to make us dream and move.



Irene Grandi: Finally me

After a period far from the scenes, the Tuscan singer Irene Grandi is ready to return and the song Finally me it seems to claim its existence and its desire to take back its life.



Junior Cally: No thanks

The rapper Junior Cally famous for going on stage with the gas mask, but which he will leave in the Ariston's dressing rooms, he comes to Sanremo with the song No thanks and the controversy, we are sure, is already around the corner.



The Vibrations: Where it is

The vibrations participate in the Festival for the third time (they had already taken the stage in 2005 with Wherever I will go and in 2018 with So wrong) and if 3 is really the perfect number, you never know what the song is Where is it is doomed to success. Francesco Sarcina and companions cross their fingers.

Levante: Tiki Bom Bom

She is one of the most loved Italian singers at the moment: beautiful, intelligent, ironic and witty. Every song of Levante it makes us enjoy and reflect, he will be able to do the same too Tiki Bom Bom? We are sure of it!



Marco Masini: The comparison

With 8 participations in assets Marco Masini he is a true veteran of Sanremo where this year he presents the song The comparison.



Michele Zarrillo: In ecstasy or in the mud

In Ecstasy Or In Mud is the song that Michele Zarrillo brings to the 70th edition of the Festival.



Paolo Jannacci: I want to talk to you now

Son of the famous Enzo, Paolo Jannacci he is one of the most esteemed musician, composer and arranger in Italy, that's why his I want to talk to you now is among the most anticipated songs.



Piero Pelù: Giant

The former Litfiba leader Piero Pelù promises to bring a breath of rock to the Ariston stage thanks to the song Giant.



Nuclear Tactical Penguins: Ringo Starr

THE Nuclear Tactical Penguins I'm a bit the 'outider' of this Sanremo (at least for the mainstream audience) but the song Ringo Starr seems to promise more than well. Could they be the revelation of this Festival?



Grudge: Eden

After dueting with Daniele Silvestri in 2019 rancor he returns to the Ariston stage, but this time as a protagonist together with the song Eden.



Raphael Gualazzi: Carioca

Already winner of Sanremo Giovani in 2011 (with Love Madness) and second in 2014, Raphael Gualazzihe tries again with the song Carioca.



Riki: We both know it

Launched by Friends of Maria De Filippi and now become a beloved international singer in South America, Riccardo Marcuzzo (aka Riki) is ready to get back into the game in Italy with the song We both know it.



Rita Pavone: Nothing – Resilience 74

Is that of Rita Pavone one of the two names revealed yesterday, surprisingly, by Amadeus. The singer will perform on the Ariston stage with Nothing (Resilience 74).



Tosca: I loved everything

Singer Tosca shows up at the Festival with I loved everything.