Sanremo 2020, who is Francesca Sofia Novello, the model who is ready to conquer Ariston

Is called Francesca Sofia Novello, is registered in Law, has a diploma in languages, has been a model since she was 16 and, at the bottom of the list, she is the Valentino Rossi's girlfriend for about 2 years. It is the same, however, for which the controversy broke out Amadeus that, to present it at the press conference for Sanremo 2020, managed to find the word "beautiful" as the only adjective and which, in order to facilitate one of its main qualities, highlighted the fact that "Francesca was chosen by me for her ability to stand next to a great man while staying one step behind. " The sentence thus said seemed to come directly from a universe that has never been touched by the awareness of gender equality. On the subject, however, we had already spent, and it is therefore time to introduce yourself Francesca Sofia Novello.

We'll tell you a little bit about his biography and his story, which goes beyond his boyfriend Valentino Rossi, because, come on, it's also time to stop defining people based on their romantic relationships.

Francesca Sofia Novello who she is, from Instagram to TikTok

Let's start fromage of Francesca Sofia Novello. The model and influencer is 26 years old, was born in Varese, made an umbrella on the MotoGP tracks (where she met Valentino Rossi) and, after abandoning them, dedicated herself to her career as a lingerie model. During the Fashion Week in September 2019 she was one of the front row protagonists, invited to many fashion shows, from Moschino to Blumarine, passing by Elisabetta Franchi and Luisa Beccaria.

Also in September she had been spotted on the red carpet of Venice for the Film Festival in a wonderful yellow dress.

Francesca Sofia Novello on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival, 76th edition. Getty Images His Instagram profile and the stories that publishes every day tell a little about his life, including photo sets, work projects, trips from Ibiza to Paris and his program fitness, to which she is very fond. Francesca Sofia Novello, in fact, is a sportswoman you often see on her snowboard in the mountains. READ: When will Part 3 of ‘No Good Nick’ be on Netflix? Furthermore, again from the photos he posts, he confirms his declared passion for accessories such as shoes and bags. In an interview with Corriere della Sera had declared: "I have always been passionate about bags and shoes, I am particularly demanding about it. From middle school I went to my mom's closet to steal her handbags but also to my grandmother's trunks to take her vintage bags". And on the subject comes the evidence with shots of photos on IG. His first post on Instagram dates back to 2016, a bit like yours story with Valentino Rossi, which has always been protected by the limelight. Only recently Francesca Sofia Novello has started to share some photos of them together on her wall, because, in short, even if the relationship with a famous man does not define you as a person, but he is part of your life and it is legitimate to want to tell your own moments of happiness with him. We also looked around the TikTok's profile of Francesca Sofia Novello, where the first video was published in October 2019, when she sported her lilac hair, worthy of a protagonist of a pop fairy tale. Always there you can see her struggling with shopping at the supermarket, on the ski slopes, while she pits during training and with her friends. Currently on Instagram it has more than 279 thousand followers and on TikTok 279, without the mila. We are convinced that the numbers of Francesca Sofia Novello, after your participation in Sanremo 2020, are destined to grow. Do we want to bet on it? Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, I write about pop culture, music, celeb and lifestyle.

