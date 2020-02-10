Sanremo 2020, the moments to remember of this festival between quarrels and kisses

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There Ranking ending of this Sanremo festival 2020 sanctioned the victory of Diodato and his song Make noise, thanks to which the singer-songwriter has succeeded in the difficult task of concluding public and critical agreement (even the most severe one) leaving behind beloved characters such as Francesco Gabbani, Piero Pelù, Elettra Lamborghini is Levante (Diodato is his ex). In recent days, everything has been written and said about this Festival presented by Amadeus where the difference was not only the skill of the conductor, but also the fixed presence of two 'sacred monsters' such as Fiorello is Tiziano Ferro, capable of illuminating the stage of the Ariston Theater with their verve and innate talent. But what are the most unforgettable moments of this Sanremo festival that will remain forever carved in our memory?

Achille Lauro's looks

The moral winner of this 70th edition of Sanremo is Achille Lauro who, with his incredible and spectacular looks, were able to make us dream by leaving us speechless in front of his thousand transformations always spot on and never banal. It is therefore so if on the occasion of the first evening the singer of I do not care he presented himself on the Ariston stage as a modern Saint Francis of Assisi wearing a sumptuous black velvet train cape under which the now famous was hiding crystal onesie of Gucci, already become a cult.

Achilles then interpreted David Bowie in the role of Ziggy Stardus during the evening of the duets (where he performed with Annalisa in a reinterpretation of the song by Mia Martini Men do not change), subsequently choosing the super dark but also hyper sexy clothes (characterized by transparencies and fishnet stockings) of the noble Marchesa Luisa Casati Press, until arriving at the final evening where Lauro fell into the pompous shoes of the Queen Elizabeth I, in a riot of pearls and tinsel simply irresistible that made the 29-year-old singer look like a porcelain doll, beautiful, fragile and fascinating. How can we resist in the face of so much perfection?

The Bugo-Morgan fight

The dispute between Morgan and Bugo in the backstage of the fourth evening of Sanremo (which led to the disqualification of the two singers given their lack of performance) has certainly made the couple of ex (?) friends the most talked about in the last few hours, thus sparking an almost morbid curiosity about what would have happened or not between the two. For sure there is that once on the stage the ex Bluvertigo has changed the words of the text of Sincere (whose title seems to be almost prophetic) starting to rail against the colleague who, without even saying a word, left the stage running to lock himself in the dressing rooms.

After reading any possible and imaginable version (including the decidedly imaginative one that included a fight between the two with the sound of spits and bites), here in the past few hours he appeared on Instagram a video made just moments before Bugo and Morgan went on stage Sanremo for their latest performance which, in part, seems to clarify everything (or almost). "Last night you looked like Frank Sinatra, very good, you sang very well, everyone said it …"He hears a veil of irony from the former partner of Asia Argento, "Go for a ride"Replies the colleague angrily giving way to a decidedly heated blow and response that ends only when the two are called to go on stage.

Peace live between Fiorello and Tiziano Ferro (with kiss ending)

For two former friends who said they were cooked and raw, here are just as many who have been able to overcome some small misunderstandings by starting again stronger than before. Tiziano Ferro and Fiorello they have known each other for a lifetime and are united by a great sympathy and enormous self-irony that often leads them to make fun of themselves first and then others. It is precisely for this reason therefore that the singer of Dark nights he allowed himself to joke about his nocturnal performances, scheduled well after midnight, accusing Fiorello in a nice way of being excessively talkative to the point of sliding his performances on the Ariston stage late at night. A joke that would have been badly digested by the comedian to the point of bringing Ferro to ask him sorry writing a letter for him expressing all his regret for what happened.

Once the calm returned then the two friends went back on stage together performing on the notes of Finally you (piece with which Rosario himself participated in the Sanremo festival way back in 1995) where, at the end of the performance, Titian and Fiorello have sealed their solid bond with a kiss on the lips on the lips. All is well what ends well then? Maybe. According to many, in fact, the tensions between the two friends actually were studied at the table just to put a little pepper at the Sanremo Festival, just as they would have hinted at the protagonists of the story in some Instagram posts. Was it all a staging?

The kisses given on the Sanremo stage



It was a festival full of kisses that just ended where the truest love was the truest and purest love in all its possible and imaginable meanings. Certainly those who kissed most of all were Achille Lauro and the partner of all time Boss Doms who, during each of their performances, never pulled back from exchanging a tender and affectionate kiss on the lips. Also Elettra Lamborghini approached dangerously to the mouth of Myss Keta during their couple performance of the song by Claudia Mori of It won't happen again.

Among the many kisses we saw popping on this stage how to forget the one between Georgina Rodriguez and boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo (who looked at her throughout the evening with her eyes at heart), the unexpected one between Gianna Nannini is Coez during their performance of Reasons and, last but not least, the one between Ghali and Ghali, or rather Fiorello who wore a 'da Ghali' machera. A decidedly surreal and bizarre moment, no doubt about it.

Yes this Sanremo festival 2020 it was really full of unexpected twists and a lot of emotions. That's why we are already looking forward to the 2021 one!

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE