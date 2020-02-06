Sanremo 2020, memes keep your eyelid up and give you the genius dose of the evenings

Share it:

We talk about serious things, i meme of Sanremo 2020, because thanks to them we of Cosmos we survived 4 hours (maybe 5) of shows which, in addition to risking frying our televisions due to overheating, put a strain on our synapses. This year, in fact, it seems that the event, which provides us with our annual dose of popular national team, has a time zone problem and is evidently calibrated on that of Los Angeles, as Savino would say. At the second evening of Sanremo, after holding the eyelids up with the forceps, we understood with devastating clarity that Amadeus & Co. before 2 in the morning does not step back from our screens. Some might be happy, we don't know yet.

To guarantee our survival and neuronal self-preservation also in view of the third evening of Sanremo we took refuge in the realm of awakening the senses, Twitter, and there we lit up with the genius that oozes from every post, especially in the topical moments of the evening. And, we must admit, that there were several highlights, because when the New Year's atmospheres on RaiUno mix with those of Friends of Maria De Filippi everything acquires a meaning, even if a meaning does not have it (semicit.).

Here we decided to make a small summary of the Sanremo 2020 memes funniest. You are warned: the politically correct is not allowed in this Twitter version of the program. No discounts are foreseen for anyone, starting from the audience, thanks to which at each performance the claque of dentures for the average age in the room starts, ending with the singers, who deserve a meme anyway, even if they were among your favorites.

Then, of course, we failed and keep out of this recap le guest performancebecause that's where the best of the race is this year. Thanks Ricchi e Poveri, thanks Tizianone, thanks Al Bano and Romina. And above all, thank you Aunt Malgy, you were the diva from your armchair in the audience that we would like to see every evening.

Sanremo 2020, memes in strict scattered order …

… because we know so much that certain moments are fixed indelibly in your mind

The show in general

The infinite duration of the evenings of Sanremo, because at least the Leotta monologue was useful

Diletta Leotta's grandmother, who is a bit of all of us during the monologue (maybe Yoda understood something?)





Amadeus and Emma, ​​because arriving at New Year 2020 is a moment

Laura Pausini trolling on the story of Amadeus for the first time outside the Ariston. LOL

Amadeus, who is now (One) morning

Fiorello like Maria De Filippi, who by now is a meme inspiring life

The (calm) reactions to the vote of the demoscopic jury, because a job well done must be recognized

The 2020 Sanremo lineup, which is also chissené (see Roger Waters' speech)

The average age in the audience, because enthusiasm is important at all ages

Sabrina Salerno, who is now queen of heels and stairs of Sanremo forever

The singers, because (incredible!) But in Sanremo there are also them

Achille Lauro, because from cit. religious in JLo is a matter of seconds

Always Achille Lauro, because we will never get tired of 'animal faces' versions

Elettra Lamborghini and Achille Lauro, who are now putative parents of all of us

Elettra Lamborghini at the end of the performance, because we will never have enough of Shakira and JLo

Elodie, because, I don't know if you noticed, but Mahmood's touch feels strong and clear

Piero Pelù in total leather, because Ross in Friends had already taught life to all of us

Riki, which, ok, is famous in Latin America, but N.P.

Alberto Urso, because maybe it all comes back. Hi Miley!

Levante and the hump, because "Hump, which hump?"

The disappointment of the fans for the Eugenians, because when they all excluded them with a broken heart

The guests, the vintage share from never without

Tiziano Ferro who finally sings his songs, something for which hopes had long since fallen

Romina Power's wardrobe, because the look in Sanremo is important

(will he also be a guest?) Maestro Beppe Vessicchio, because without him Sanremo is not Sanremo

The acute of Giogione D'Alessio, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Rich and Poor, because from now on only they at the Christmas parties

Always the rich and poor, because the gossip is pressing and the parents are always the best prepared





