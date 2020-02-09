Sanremo 2020, Diodato wins, according to Gabbani, third place the Nuclear Tactical Penguins. Final report cards

Share it:

Antonio Diodato Sanremo 2020 wins, according to Francesco Gabbani and third the Nuclear Tactical Penguins, and it was not the only surprise of this edition. The biggest surprise, in addition to the Bugo-Morgan quarrels, were the ratings: who expected it that such a long festival, so full of entertainment and little of songs in the race, a festival where Fiorello almost every evening delighted us with jokes on body fluids (first evening), on a man disguised as a woman (second evening), on two men dancing together (last evening), I said who expected that such a popular national festival would have all this success? I fool. In addition to Fiorello, then put Tizianone Ferro every evening, Albano and Romina, the reunion of the rich and poor, ten beautiful women who tell how important women are, here you put all these things and here yes, the Amadeus festival has split. Then there are the songs, of course. And those were undoubtedly the most pleasant part of the festival: the freshness of the Penguins, the voice of Diodato, the beautiful and mature growth of Elodie, the cartoonish amusement of Elettra. Here our report cards on the last evening, and good listening, until the next Festival.

Diodato wins the 70th edition of the Sanremo Festival with the song Make noise. Daniele Venturelli

The winners of Sanremo 2020 and the final ranking

Diodato Francesco Gabbani Nuclear Tactical Penguins The vibrations Piero Pelù Tosca Elodie Achille Lauro Irene Grandi rancor Raphael Gualazzi Levante Anastasio Alberto Urso Marco Masini Paolo Jannacci Rita Pavone Michele Zarrillo Enrico Nigiotti Giordana Angi Elettra Lamborghini Junior Cally Riki

The report cards of the Final of Sanremo 2020

Michele Zarrillo – In the ecstasy or in the mud – Rating 5



"Confused among the people there are those who pray and there are those who lie". That Zarrillo's songs are approaching the ineffable poetics of Marco Mengoni's lyrics? However, he is a handsome man.

Elodie – Andromeda – Rating 10

The voice, the piece (read Andromeda the text), the look, the neckline, the legs. A siren. The best interpreter of the evening. She is also nice and is with a cool: what more do you want.

Enrico Nigiotti – Kiss me now – Miami rating

Capelli Badedas, sberlusc jacket, you feel like being on a beach with him. (Here the text of Kiss Me Now).

Irene Grandi – Finally I – Vote 7

Irene is 50 years old and is one of the few women who goes on TV and has not remade anything. And he has a voice that breaks. Tonight he sang particularly well, then the song is written by Vasco: if it lasts until the summer it will be a hit on warm evenings.

Alberto Urso – The sun in the east – Rating 0

He was able to make me regret Il Volo.

Diodato – Make noise – Vote 9

It arrives straight and crystalline inside the heart, like a bolt of ice. The coconut from the press room has always won the critics prize. And that of the people. Bravo Antonio. And it is worth discovering the text of Make noise.

Marco Masini – The comparison – Vote 7

The me of 1990 (the year of Desperate) would be outraged by these words that the me of 2020 says: "I want to go to a Marco Masini concert and shout his tense songs with all the disadvantaged".

Piero Pelù brought a Giant text dedicated to his nephew. Daniele Venturelli

Piero Pelù – Giant – Rating 5 per song, 8 per cazzimma

Piero Pelù 56 year old presents himself on stage as the 27 year old Piero Pelù dressed, that of Tex: loose hair and bare chest. But listen: if Mick Jagger does it, why doesn't he? If Iggy Pop does it, why doesn't he? Exactly why? Um ..

Levante – Tikibombom – Rating 7

Levante-Nina Zilli comes out and is beautiful, perfect, intense. That is, like Carmen Consoli, but beautiful. The song is very popular, but tonight the vote is lower because the comparison with Elodie has not held up: Levante is too clean, rich, narcissus. Elodie is dirtier, poorer, and more generous. So more interesting.

Nuclear Tactical Penguins – Ringo Starr – Rating 8

Well done. They made the whole Ariston go up and we did it at home with the text Ringo Star.

Achille Lauro – I don't care – Rating 5 (I changed my mind)

When Lauro comes out on stage, we receive emails explaining this or that source of inspiration reworked by Gucci + his penzierini on Queen Elizabeth on duty. It's called marketing. I thought I had to listen to a song and that's it. On the fourth evening the game got tired.

Raphael Gualazzi – Carioca – Rating 5

Kid Creole & The Coconuts. But the gowns: beautiful.

Junior Cally – No Thanks – Rating 7

The most sung by children. And from moms. And come on dads. Pretty much everyone.

Tosca – I loved everything – Vote 5

Brava is good. But let's face it: would you listen to a song outside Sanremo?

The Vibrations arrived with the song Dov'è in 4th place. Daniele Venturelli

The Vibrations – Where It Is – Rating 8

With that voice Sarcina can sing everything. And indeed it does.

Francesco Gabbani – Viceversa – Rating 7



When he sings, Gabbani feels like he smells good.

Rita Pavone with the song "Nothing (Resilience 74) – Vote nd

Don't get me started. Couldn't we just give her a career reward?

Anastasio – Red with anger – Rating 9

The best piece of the Festival. But Elodie is a diva, sorry.

Riki – We both know – Rating 5

Riki has a million and a few fans on Instagram. He is a very polite and cute boy, and young. It will do.

Giordana Angi – Like my mother – Vote Let's try again

We all had so many expectations about this song. And instead. At the entry see Gerardina Found.

Paolo Jannacci – I want to talk to you now – Vote …

I always shut up.

Elettra Lamborghini – Music (and the rest disappears) – Rating 9

Partly Wanda Osiris or part Voguing of Madonna, Elettra nostra slips on stage as if she were on a cloud, more self-confident than the early evening. His sympathy is irresistible. Twerka too, and it is delusion. But then the piece is beautiful, come on. 21st place unacceptable.

Grudge – Eden – Rating 6

Bravo is good. And making him sing last is bad.

