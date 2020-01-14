Sanremo 2020, between the presenters Francesca Sofia Novello and Georgina Rodriguez trigger the influencer alert

Share it:

You can feel this (sea) air coming directly from Sanremo? Well yes, with the news on the range of presenters who will be at Italian Song Festival we are approaching very fast steps to the fateful date. And the alert influencer was immediately triggered by two names: Francesca Sofia Novello, girlfriend of Valentino Rossi, and Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo. But let's go in order, because the names are many.

The edition of Sanremo 2020, number 80 of the history of the event, in fact, opens on February 4th to close on the 8th and arrives with a load of news wanted by Amadeus, new conductor who takes the place of Claudio Baglioni. As anticipated in the previous weeks there will be changes both in the organization of the evenings and in the voting procedures. The jury of experts, for example, has been eliminated. We also have the list of singers, both for i big, among which you should immediately mark the names of Elodie, Levante and Achille Lauro, both for the New Proposals, which were selected during the Sanremo Giovani evenings and among which is Leo Gassman.

At the end of these tasty anticipations, pitted like Pollicino crumbs to increase the hype as per tradition, the communication of the female presences, on which much has been discussed in the previous days. The pink rose is very wide and ranges from journalists, like Rula Jebreal, Emma D'Aquino is Laura Chimenti, to TV presenters, like Antonella Clerici, who already has experience with Sanremo, is Alketa Vejsiu, who led the Albanian version of X Factor. In addition to them there are faces related professionally to sport, such as Diletta Leotta, or close, very close to champions, like Georgina Rodriguez, partner of Cristiano Ronaldo, e Francesca Sofia Novello, girlfriend of the motorcycle rider GP Rossi Rossi.

Curiosities are mainly focusing on the latter two, both because it has not happened to see them having sex on TV, and because we wonder what he designed for them Amadeus, to better involve them on the stage of Sanremo 2020.

Georgina Rodriguez, a 25-year-old Spanish model, meanwhile boasts her reputation on Instagram, where she is followed by more than 15 million followers and where she has always shared super sexy or family photos, together with CR7 and her daughter Alana Martina, born in 2017. Since Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018, the couple have lived in Turin. The road to Sanremo is short and we will see if on TV it manages to conquer crowds of followers as it happened on social media.

Francesca Sofia Novello, 26 years old, she doesn't have the numerical sequel of Georgina Rodriguez, but someone might think that the girl will make herself, especially after the opportunity at Ariston. On Instagram she has about 270 thousand followers, is a model, is a former umbrella and in this role she met Valentino Rossi in 2016, who seems to have found sentimental happiness with her after the story, sometimes tormented, with Linda Morselli. His photos alongside Valentino Rossi have only started to appear on social media, because the two have always tried to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Amadeus said about her, as reported by the Corriere della Sera, "Francesca was chosen by me for her ability to stand next to a great man while staying one step behind." Now, without a vein of controversy, we take the statement as it was said, but we would like to emphasize that even if it had been a step forward, compared to the champion, in our opinion it would not have taken anything away from her. So much so, we would like to believe in 2020 that discretion alongside a man is not THE quality of a woman, in the style of a 19th century lady.

In the meantime, to make yourself one short story of Francesca Sofia Novello, we tell you that the last time we saw it in great dusting was on the occasion of the Venice Film Festival, where it presented itself radiantly and wrapped in a yellow dress. At the Milan Fashion Week in September 2019 he was in the front rows of the catwalks of fashion houses such as Luisa Beccaria, Moschino, Blumarine and Elisabetta Franchi.

To the Corriere della Sera in an interview he spoke of his dreams for the future:

"As a child I wanted to be a model, I did not think of becoming one. A talent scout stopped me at the disco and really launched me into the world of catwalks. Now the fashion has changed, and I am slowly entering the social world. The rest, we will see…".





Finally Amadeus also wanted the singer and soubrette alongside Sabrina Salerno and dedicated a special place on that historic staircase to Mara Venier, who will be like the others at his side. He sent her a message of esteem:

"I want you close to me on Saturday night. I want you to be the first woman in the final to go down the Ariston stairs and go down like no other."

We are already tuned, and you?

