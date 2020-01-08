Sanji's Japanese voice actor lends his voice to the Joker in the film of the same name

Share it:

Joker was one of the most successful films last year. The Japanese version of the film sees the historical voice actor of One Piece Sanji give his voice to the villain of DC Comics and protagonist of the film by Todd Phillips.

The film dedicated to the origins of the crime prince of Gotham City (but will it really be him?) Has hit the box office all over the world and is collecting awards, including the prestigious Golden Globe for "best actor in a drama" to its performer, the talented Joaquin Phoenix. In the version released for the Japanese market, the perfidious Joker is voiced by Hiroaki Hirata the voice actor of Sanji in One Piece. In an interview, Hirata is keen to emphasize two scenes from the film that have struck him a lot: the first one sees a man in a clown's mask pass by in a taxi, and Arthur Fleck smiles slightly at him. The second one is the scene that sanctions the defined passage of Arthur's transformation into the Joker, that is the scene in which the protagonist appears with the clown suit and turns in the elevator. And of course the iconic scene of the dance on the staircase.

