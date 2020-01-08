Entertainment

Sanji's Japanese voice actor lends his voice to the Joker in the film of the same name

January 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Joker was one of the most successful films last year. The Japanese version of the film sees the historical voice actor of One Piece Sanji give his voice to the villain of DC Comics and protagonist of the film by Todd Phillips.

The film dedicated to the origins of the crime prince of Gotham City (but will it really be him?) Has hit the box office all over the world and is collecting awards, including the prestigious Golden Globe for "best actor in a drama" to its performer, the talented Joaquin Phoenix. In the version released for the Japanese market, the perfidious Joker is voiced by Hiroaki Hirata the voice actor of Sanji in One Piece. In an interview, Hirata is keen to emphasize two scenes from the film that have struck him a lot: the first one sees a man in a clown's mask pass by in a taxi, and Arthur Fleck smiles slightly at him. The second one is the scene that sanctions the defined passage of Arthur's transformation into the Joker, that is the scene in which the protagonist appears with the clown suit and turns in the elevator. And of course the iconic scene of the dance on the staircase.

READ:  A scriptwriter from Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker explains the beginning of the film

Meanwhile, in the manga we are told the name of the last island of the Rotta Maggiore, while in the anime we are at the end of the First Act of the narrative arc of Wano.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.