Sandy Montellano lucky among Ricardo Arjona's millions of fans

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Ricardo Arjona released "Hongos", the first single from his new album "Blanco y Negro". Before the release of the new music by the Guatemalan singer-songwriter, four fans had the privilege of traveling to London and attending Abbey Road studios to hear the new album before everyone else, but that was not all, they also had the immense fortune to meet him on person.

Among these lucky fans is Sandy Montellano, 28, who lives in Tijuana, Baja California. She worked for two years at the Tijuana city airport only in the hope of being able to see Ricardo Arjona pass and meet him. That never happened, but on November 26, 2019, life had a great surprise for him: Sandy and three other people (David from Seville, Spain; Marisa from Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Laura from Cali, Colombia) were selected through from @infomundoarjona being prominent fans who most shared Arjona's posts on social networks.

"I never believed it, these things don't happen to me, I have the worst luck in the world, good things don't happen to me," Sandy laughed during a talk with El Debate.

It was totally shocking, we really didn't think it would be something that big, we were going to listen to the album and that's it.

Sandy Montellano said that everything happened too quickly, in a matter of days. She was first contacted by the @infomundoarjona team through social networks; As they were the first outstanding fans to respond, they asked her for her phone number, they interviewed her, and later an email arrived telling her that she was invited to listen to Ricardo Arjona's new album. The people in charge of all this told him that if he had no problem traveling, since the place where he would listen to the singer-songwriter's new music would be in London, England.

Amid the excitement, Sandy forgot that his passport was expired, "and getting a passport in Mexico from one day to the next, impossible, here in Tijuana it takes a month." The Arjona fan went to Los Angeles, California to process it and was able to renew her passport overnight.

Fate was there telling me that I had to go to that meeting, it was incredible.

The day came and Sandy packed her bags to travel to London, which would undoubtedly be the best experience of her life. This was his meeting with Ricardo Arjona:

Why does Sandy like Ricardo Arjona's music?

Sandy Montellano, who has listened to the singer since he was 13 years old, stressed that Arjona's music is different, "you do not listen to another person who sings and plays the same, he is not invaded by producers, musicians … he writes, he produces He makes the music, he does everything and I totally admire him because a person who can do everything is almost impossible, my admiration is for him, because he came from below, the intelligence he has, his creativity is infinite, I really I didn't think I was going to release another album from 'Circo soledad "https://www.gtu.com.mx/".

He is a person who takes surprise after surprise and everything that occurs to him is very different, I will never find an artist with that caliber again, he stands out because he is different and I love that, in addition to going against the industry and that has me in love.

"He is so rebellious with what he does and he doesn't do it to look good, he does it to look good with himself."

A video was posted on the interpreter's social networks with the reaction of these lucky fans, upon hearing their new studio work and getting to know it.









About "Blanco y Negro", Ricardo Arjona's new album, Sandy says to all the other fans, "It is as if he were another artist, they completely changed Ricardo, he removed everything he had been doing, it is not heard at all similar to other songs. "

Ricardo is my light, he helps me in sad times, I listen to him every day, he makes me happy.

You may also like:

Sebastián Yatra sings "Lack of love" to humanity with Ricky Martin

Nacho Llantada, vocalist of Los Claxons, launches his new book

Dayanara raises the flag of Ecuador in the music industry