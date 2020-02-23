Entertainment

Sandra Oh will star in the new series of the creators of 'Game of Thrones'

February 22, 2020
Lisa Durant
When we have not yet recovered from the first images of the third season of 'Killing Eve', TVLine reports that Sandra Oh is the chosen one to lead the cast of 'The Chair' on Netflix. The former star of 'Grey's Anatomy' would thus join the new project of the creators of 'Game of Thrones'. D. B. Weiss and David Benioff they will be executive producers of the series that will direct and write Amanda Peet, married to the latter.

'The Chair' which, written in uppercase, ceases to mean chair to become president or president, refers to the title that Sandra Oh will hold. She will be responsible for a set of university apartments from a College of England. Dramatic genre and divided into six deliveries or chapters, Jay Duplass ('Transparent') is the only other confirmed cast member.

The third season of 'Killing Eve', which has already confirmed a fourth, will arrive at HBO from next April 27. 'The Chair', however, is still in full preproduction and has no confirmed release date.

