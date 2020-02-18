Sandra Echeverría announces musical bombshell with Amandititita

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Amandititita and Sandra Echeverría recorded in duet the subject of Better hearts have run to me and will officially launch it on February 28, 2020. Through her Instagram account, Echeverría shares the news with her followers.

Sandra Echeverría, protagonist of soap operas such as The Force of Destiny and La Usurpadora, describes De better hearts as a musical bombshell and hopes that fans of her and the same Amandititita will like it.

New music very soon with this beauty @sandraecheverriaoficial “I have run from better hearts. And I use it and laugh, "writes on Instagram Echeverría.

And immediately, Sandra fans react to his Instagram post and are eager to hear the musical collaboration he made with Amandititita.

I urgently need to hear it, it urges me "," And there is not a taste? "," What emotion "," I love it! "," Looking forward to ", write followers of the beautiful artist, who is originally from Mexico City .

Apart from having starred in successful soap operas such as The Clone, Dangerous Relationships, The Force of Destiny and more recently La Usurpadora, Sandra has also tried her luck in music.

In 2011, when he starred successfully in the soap opera La Fuerza del Destido by David Zepeda, he launched his first musical production of ballads Sandra Echeverría, which includes themes of his inspiration.

And in the first quarter of 2019 he released Instinto Animal, his second album now cut rancher.

Sandra Echeverría stars in the movie Crazy for You by Jaime Camil, which is currently being shown and since last February 14 in cinemas in the Mexican Republic.