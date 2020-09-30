Sandman, Tom Sturridge in talks for the lead role in the Netflix series

With the start of filming scheduled for the next few weeks, the announcement of the protagonist of the Netflix TV series Sandman could not be too late. And according to what is reported by the Collider site, the name that will soon be made will be that of Tom Sturridge.

The actor of On The Road and Via dalla Pazza Folla would indeed be in negotiations to play the role of Dream (also known as Morpheus or Sandman, in fact), the protagonist of Gaiman’s comics.

Apparently, Sturridge played it out with Colin Morgan (Merlin, The Fall) and Tom York (Poldark, Olympus), before emerging victorious from the contest. At the moment, however, official confirmations are still awaited from the spokespersons of the actor and the Netflix streaming platform.

The adaptation of Sandman comes after years of development, before a film project that should have featured Joseph Gordon-Levitt as an interpreter and director, obviously never made, and now of a TV series that sees the same among its executive producers Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Blade) and Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy, also showrunner and screenwriter of the series.

The show’s first season will consist of 11 episodes, the release date of which has not yet been announced.