Sandman: In the first few episodes the Netflix series could move away from the paper material

April 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The Netflix adaptation production of Neil Gaiman's masterpiece, Sandman, was scheduled for the month of May, but due to the viral emergency has suffered an inevitable setback. Since the announcement of the series, updates on the status of the series have been minimal, but new details have emerged in the last few hours.

The latest information is about three secondary characters in the series, which seem to suggest a departure from the paper material. Sandman's first arc, Preludes and Nocturnes, begins in eighteenth-century England with the capture of Morpheus by the Lord of Ancient Mysteries, Roderick Burgess.

After his death, about thirty years later, his son Alex succeeds him. Burgess also had a lover named Ethel Cripps (the mother of Doctor Doom), who steals Morpheus' helmet, case and ruby.

Morpheus manages to escape at the end of the first issue, and none of them appear later, however all three are mentioned as "important recurring characters". Which, of course, implies Netflix's part decision to slightly modify the original script to give them more space, which goes beyond the first few episodes.

We remind you that the showrunner of the Sandman series is Allan Heinberg (The Catch, Grey's Anatomy), who will be joined by Neil Gaiman and David Goyer (Costantine, Flashforward) as executive producers.

Below we leave you the official synopsis of the series:

"A rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama and legend are perfectly intertwined. The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morfeo, the King of dreams, while repairing the cosmic and human errors he committed during its vast existence. "

Last September, Neil Gaiman had spoken out about the loyalty of Sandman's Netflix adaptation.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

