Sandman, filming confirmed and Neil Gaiman warns: “We will announce the cast soon”

While the first rumors about the cast of Sandman are already circulating, fans of Neil Gaiman’s work are waiting for official news from Netflix. Meanwhile, the author revealed that filming has already begun.

As you can see from the tweet at the bottom of the news, Neil Gaiman responded to a comment from a fan, in which the girl said she was amazed that the cast of Sandman has not yet been announced. The famous writer then shared this message: “We actually started shooting this Thursday. Dr. John Hathaway gave a book, taken from the museum where he works, to Roderick Burgess. But you’re right, we’ll have to announce the cast names soon“The tweet describes what is the opening scene of the comic, in which Roderick Burgess manages to acquire a important artifact.

For those who do not know, the series produced by Netflix will be a transposition of the comics of the same name published in 1989 by DC Comics and will tell us about the story of Morpheus, deity of dreams, imprisoned by an occultist in 1919, from which he will be able to escape only after almost a century. We do not yet know the release date of the show, in the meantime some rumors had revealed the name of the lead actor of Sandman.