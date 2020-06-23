Entertainment

Sandman: confirmed the arrival of the crossover with Locke & Key

June 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Although the publishing market is in a state of uncertainty, the author of Locke & Key – Joe Hill – has confirmed the arrival of the crossover between his acclaimed production and a certain Sandman by Neil Gaiman.

The author's statements peeked out during an interview related to the second season of NOS4A2, which will soon debut on the Amazon Prime streaming service. The release date of the work is still set for October 2020, and will be preceded by a mini spin-off series of Locke & & Key set during the First World War:

"There is a new story of Locke & Key coming out, Locke & Key: In Pale Battalions Go, about the First World War. I think the first number will be released in August. There will be three numbers in total, and the crossover will start from here between Locke & Key and Sandman – which will be called Hell and Gone. "

Hill added that although he likes the collaborative nature required by serial production when it comes to comics is excited to be able to work closely with Gabriel Rodriguez, the artist who will take care of staging the crossover.

The official cover of the project, which you can take a look at below, it is accompanied by a cryptic IDW Publisihing message which reads: "If you think you can open the gates of hell and simply invite yourself to enter, you must dream."

Sandman: the narrative universe of the work continues with Dreaming: Waking Hours. Netflix's Sandman, at least in the first few episodes, could move away from the paper material.

