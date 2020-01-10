Sánchez del Amo: "This type of harassment and crimes sometimes end in suicide"

The coach of Malaga, Víctor Sánchez del Amo, has ensured that he is the "victim" of everything that happened these days with the intimate video broadcast on social networks, which has caused his suspension in the Andalusian group, and has stressed that sometimes these types of harassment "end up in suicide".

"I am being the victim of a extortion, a crime against my privacy. You know me, I am brave to push forward, and for the victims who suffer this type of harassment and crimes that sometimes end in suicide, partly because of the excessive media pressure that is given and the lack of tact and care for these situations that reach very extreme cases, "he said in statements to the program Public mirror from Antenna 3.

In addition, he explained that at this time "can not" talk "about the subject. "The club has me apart, and that's it. I can't speak, but when it's my turn, don't worry because everything will be clear. Do not have any doubt that this is solved and that the victim is me, "he said.

Last Tuesday a video of the malaguista coach began to circulate through social networks, dressed in the equipment of the team, in which he teaches the camera his genitals. Sanchez of the Master denounced the diffusion of the same before the police, affirming in addition that it was being object of "harassment and extortion". Subsequently, Málaga announced that it was suspended from its functions "immediately" until the facts were clarified.

On the other hand, the Madrid coach acknowledged that "no" gives "supply" to respond to all the support samples. "There are already 300 messages that I have not been able to answer yet, plus all the signs of love and support from all sides that I am receiving. Many thanks"he stressed."My family is very crack. When you have the possibility of doing a press conference, that will be very clear too, "he concluded.