San Lorenzo closed its second reinforcement: a former Chelsea striker and the Argentine team

Franco Di Santo could become the second reinforcement of San Lorenzo

It seems that the coronavirus pandemic does not affect the plans of San Lorenzo in their search to reinforce their staff for the restart of the activity. After confirming to Mariano Soso as a new DT in full quarantine and ensure the arrival of Jonathan Herrera, from the Boedo club they are very close to buttoning his second addition of the current pass market.

From the environment of the Cyclone it transpired that they would already have a word agreement with the mendocino Franco Di Santo, former striker of the Chelsea. The scorer of 31 years would arrive in free condition, after terminating its link with the Atlético Mineiro, club led by Jorge Sampaoli, and just need to sign his contract to be a new player for the Catalan team. the same It will be for three years.

Although he was born in the interior of the country, the Long -a nickname with which he is known- he could never inflate networks in Argentine football. At the age of 16 he made it to the bottom of the Italian Audax from Chile and from there he formed his career as a professional. With only two seasons in the First of the trans-Andean country, Di Santo signed nothing less than for him Chelsea from England. From there, he disputed 13 seasons in total in Europe passing through Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Werder Bremen and Schalke 04, until returning to South America last year when he signed with the Brazilian team.

His good performance in the old continent led him to be summoned by Alejandro Sabella for the Selection in 2012. In total he played three games during the Bitch and had the luxury of integrating the preselection of players for the Brazil World Cup 2014, from which he was finally going to be marginalized.

In this way, the Raven will have their second discharge on campus. A few days ago the arrival of Herrera since Córdoba Central of Santiago del Estero and with a long career in Ascent. He was on loan for a year, with a purchase option of $ 8,000,000.

On the other hand, San Lorenzo is close to closing its first sale, one of the great jewels of its quarry Adolfo Gaich. Although the 21-year-old forward was probed by Barcelona, ​​Inter, Everton, Milan and Benfica, among other clubs, everything indicates that his destiny will be Russia. He CSKA Moscow approached an offer of 8 million euros for 90% of the file from the tip. Although the Bajo Flores institution did not accept the first offer, the negotiation was open and it could bid farewell to the Tank in the coming days.

