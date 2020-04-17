General News

 San Diego Comic Con 2020 officially canceled

April 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Black Widow (2020) team at San Diego Comic Con 2019

It is an increasingly difficult scenario, and as many already saw coming and attending to the current circumstances of the economy, the organization after the San Diego Comic-Con has been forced to cancel the event set for July this year. This would be the first time that this convention has been forced to cancel the well-known event held in San Diego, California.

The hitherto recurring fan quote for the large amount of news and announcements canceled fully this year's edition, is not even postponed, so that the Next appointment will be at the SDCC next year, already fixed from July 22 to 25, 2022.

For the first time in its 50-year history of the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC), organizers of the annual celebration of pop culture announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020 – we can Read in the THR article that has confirmed the news.

This decision, as we say, was logical and predictable, since it is impossible to gather thousands of people (last year 135,000) in an event of this nature. In fact, the organization has already been forced to postpone the Wonder Con of that year, which was to be held in April, to a later date this year, if possible.

Via information | THR

