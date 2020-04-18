San Diego Comic-Con 2020 canceled for the first time in history

Share it:

Since the pandemic of the coronavirus (COVID-19) The rain of cancellations or delays of series, movies, video games and events has been a constant. Some of the most important fairs like the E3 2020 It was to be held in Los Angeles, or Gamescom 2020 have faced major problems due to the crisis. In the case of Gamescom, they have opted for a digital format, but this has not been the case for Comic-Con.

The San Diego Comic-Con It is one of the most important events of all that surrounds the comic industry. This includes, of course, film and television, such as the expected commercials from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 2020 edition was to be held between July 23 and 26, but has been canceled due to the risk of the virus spreading.

This edition was going to end 50 years of history, but finally has been forced to postpone July 2021In this way, the new date for the fair will be from 22 to 25. This charity convention has been held since 1970 and had a great economic impact in the city of San Diego, since in the previous edition it managed to gather more than 135,000 people and raise revenue of $ 150 million regionally.

"Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures, and while we are saddened to take this measure, we know it is the right decision," Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer said (via TVLine). "We look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community that we all love and enjoy."

Some important personalities from the cinema scene have given their opinion on this sad news. This has been the case of James Gunn, director of Guardians of the Galaxy and the new version of Suicide Squad.

It's the right thing to do, but I'm still sad to hear about #SDCC being canceled this year. I'll miss all of you. We as creators, studios, and publishers will have to find ways to make it up to you the fans in other ways. ❤️ – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

