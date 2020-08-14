San Antonio Spurs ended a historic streak that it maintained for 22 years

Share it:

After 22 years the San Antonio Spurs did not qualify for the NBA playoffs (Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports)

After 22 consecutive seasons, the San Antonio Spurs have been without a playoffs. During that period those commanded by Gregg Popovic won 5 NBA rings (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014 -four were with Manu Ginobili on the court-). The victories of the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns left them with no mathematical chances of getting among the best in the Western Conference.

In this way now Texans share the best record in the American basketball tournament with the Syracuse Nationals / Philadelphia 76ers, who said present in the final stretch of the competition between 1950 and 1971, becoming champion on two occasions (1955 and 1967). One notch behind are the Portland Trail Blazers, with 21 between 1983 and 2003.

Mathematically eliminated, the Spurs reserved several of their figures in the 118-112 loss to the Utah Jazz at the close of their participation in the bubble mounted at Disney World.

San Antonio Spurs closed their participation in the tournament with a loss to the Utah Jazz (Credit: Kevin C. Cox / Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sport)

At a press conference, the experienced coach downplayed what happened this season and asked to look forward. “I can't care less, it's not important. The important thing is the moment, do what you have to do and move on. Looking back is not too good”, Stressed the 71-year-old strategist.

It is worth noting that San Antonio arrived in Orlando with the difficult mission of qualifying, since it was located in 12th place, five victories away from eighth. He also traveled without LaMarcus Aldridge, one of his main figures.

"If someone had told me we would fight for the playoffs, I would have asked for a drug control," Popovich joked earlier this week.

The coach appreciated the level shown by their promising youngsters (Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson) and how they modified their game to arrive with probabilities until the end: "I am very happy with the way we have played here. We had no option to enter and basically we earn it. "

To close, Popovich was clear when asked if this elimination would change his plans and he would leave the institution. "Why would not?" , was his blunt answer.

THIS IS THE PLAYOFFS OF THE NBA *:

EAST CONFERENCE

Milwaukee Bucks (1) – Orlando Magic (8)

Toronto Raptors (2) – Brooklyn Nets (7)

Boston Celtics (3) – Philadelphia 76ers (6)

Miami Heat (4) – Indiana Pacers (5)

WEST CONFERENCE

LA Lakers (1) – Portland Trail Blazers (8) / Memphis Grizzlies (9)

LA Clippers (2) – Dallas Mavericks (7)

Denver Nuggets (3) – Utah Jazz (6)

Oklahoma City Thunder (4) – Houston Rockets (5)

* Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies will play a play-in (Oregon's have an athletic advantage and need to win one of two games to advance). The winner of this crossing will be measured against the Los Angeles Lakers of LeBron James and company.

