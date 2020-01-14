Samurai8: this is who Kishimoto and Okubo took inspiration from for the covers

Share it:

Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru started on Weekly Shonen Jump last May. At first glance, Okubo's style was perfectible but still had a good impact in terms of designs. In particular, the tables were rich in meticulously prepared details. This ability was also noticed with the covers of the tankobons.

The first two covers of Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru already denoted a pattern chosen by the designer Akira Okubo. At the center of the illustration there is in fact a circle that acts as a collector for the various characters, who then stand out also thanks to various elements.

Japan has recently arrived on third volume of Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru which may have found its composition inspired by a masterpiece of the past, also from Weekly Shonen Jump. As you can see at the bottom, according to the fan Yurei Do, this inspiration comes from Shonen Isamu, known in Italy with the title of Sam the boy from the West.

In fact, it can be seen how, besides the sun in the center, many elements take up the cover of the 70s manga. Ryu in the center is located in profile in the same position as Isamu riding the horse, while there is a diagonal that descends from left to right with sinuous lines on which the protagonist Hachimaru and the new supporting actor Kotsuga stands out. Do you like this inspiration?

Despite the captivating cover, Samurai8 is not selling well, with the title temporarily located at the bottom of the indices of Weekly Shonen Jump.