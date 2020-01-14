Entertainment

Samurai8: this is who Kishimoto and Okubo took inspiration from for the covers

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru started on Weekly Shonen Jump last May. At first glance, Okubo's style was perfectible but still had a good impact in terms of designs. In particular, the tables were rich in meticulously prepared details. This ability was also noticed with the covers of the tankobons.

The first two covers of Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru already denoted a pattern chosen by the designer Akira Okubo. At the center of the illustration there is in fact a circle that acts as a collector for the various characters, who then stand out also thanks to various elements.

Japan has recently arrived on third volume of Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru which may have found its composition inspired by a masterpiece of the past, also from Weekly Shonen Jump. As you can see at the bottom, according to the fan Yurei Do, this inspiration comes from Shonen Isamu, known in Italy with the title of Sam the boy from the West.

READ:  FIFA 20 and WWE 2K20 among the 10 worst rated games of 2019 at Metacritic

In fact, it can be seen how, besides the sun in the center, many elements take up the cover of the 70s manga. Ryu in the center is located in profile in the same position as Isamu riding the horse, while there is a diagonal that descends from left to right with sinuous lines on which the protagonist Hachimaru and the new supporting actor Kotsuga stands out. Do you like this inspiration?

Despite the captivating cover, Samurai8 is not selling well, with the title temporarily located at the bottom of the indices of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.