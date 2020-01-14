Samurai8: Kishimoto's manga does not take root in Japan

Share it:

The Jump Festa 2019, Shueisha event that was prepared in late December 2018, revealed the return of Masashi Kishimoto. The Naruto author would be back with Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru, a four-handed title prepared with his former assistant Okubo. A lot of publicity was prepared for Samurai8, but the results so far have not been positive.

The first two volumes were sold together, but as the Oricon charts found, Samurai8 was not a great success, perhaps also due to the explosion of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Its non popularity continues also in the magazine Weekly Shonen Jump, where it seems to have been relegated to the fund and to have lost all types of promotion, and the sales of the third volume seem to confirm this trend.

The first January rankings of the Oricon company reveal the top 50 of the best-selling titles between December 30 and January 5, but Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru is not listedthus selling less than 25,000 copies. A further update of the WSJ_Manga Twitter page confirms that volume 3 of Samurai8: The Legend of Hachimaru has sold around 10,000 copies in that week. Other Japanese rankings, such as the Shoseki Ranking, also certify the poor sales result of this tankobon.

The trend appears to be more stable on the lackluster results of the two previous volumes, however in the coming weeks we could see a rise in sales. In fact, the data could be misleading due to the low number of days of sale of the titles of Weekly Shonen Jump, only two in this month. Will Masashi Kishimoto manage to reverse the situation of his manga or will he be destined for a premature cancellation?