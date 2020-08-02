Samurai Shodown: Season Pass 3 announced with new fighters

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the Japan Fighting Game Publishers Roundtable aired last night there was also room for SNK Corporation, which intervened announcing the arrival of the third season of content (Season Pass 3) for Samurai Shodown.

We would like to provide you with more information about it, but the truth is that the Japanese company has not revealed anything else. Based on the history of the title, however, we can give for sure the arrival of new fighters. The first two Season Passes, sold for € 19.99 each, added four fighters each, for a total of eight. From Season Pass three we expect a selection of new fighters and old acquaintances, and maybe even a crossover as happened with The Warden arrived from For Honor and Gongsun Li from Honor of Kings (added for free).

We will know more soon. Meanwhile, we remind you that Samurai Shodown can be purchased on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic Games Store and Google Stadia. If you want to know more about SNK's fighting game, we invite you to read our review of Samurai Shodown.