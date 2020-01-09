Samurai Shodown arrives on Nintendo Switch on February 25

Share it:

After a slight delay in the last quarter of 2019, Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version of Samurai Shodown will be launched in the West on February 25, 2020. This version has already arrived in Japan last month and next month will be the turn of our territory. On the official page of Nintedo we can read the details and characteristics of the title, which we leave below.

Samurai Shodown on Nintendo Switch

A few months ago we could see the first trailer and gameplay of the version of Nintendo Switch from Samurai Shodown. From that moment it was confirmed that the title will run to 60 FPS and that can be played in TV mode, table top and portable mode; all of them with the option of use a single Joy-Con per player in local multiplayer mode. On the official website of the game it is noted that the player limit is set to 10.

The delay mentioned was due to the fact that the adaptation required more development time than they initially thought to achieve desired performance goals. A performance that promises to maintain those 60 FPS (thanks to the Unreal Engine 4 engine) and that will be compressed in 9.4 GB game size (so we will need this free space in our console or SD card in order to accommodate the title of SNK.

As for news of the main game, we remember that the last fighter who joined Samurai Shodown by way of DLC was Wan-Fu, in addition to Kazuki Kazama The last month. As you can see, the title is still very active today even though it came out last June 25 in PS4 and Xbox One (platforms on which it is available). Refering to PC version, it also had a launch window for the fourth quarter of 2019, but has not yet received an official release date.