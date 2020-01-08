Samurai Shodown arrives on Nintendo Switch in February

Share it:

After the postponement and then the announcement of the launch window of Samurai Shodown on Nintendo Switch also for the West, the official release date of the game has finally arrived, revealed directly by Nintendo on the product page of the title of SNK.

Samurai Shodown it will therefore also be available in our country from February 25. The pre-orders of the Siwtch version also include a 1999 game port for Neo Geo Pocket, Samurai Shodown! 2.

The original title was instead already released on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in June 2019, and on Stadia in November 2019, at its launch. In Japan, the Nintendo Switch version was already released last month, and one will also arrive PC version, although not many details are known yet regarding the release date.

The first game of the historical saga, however, dates back to 1993, and the story of Samurai Shodown is set a year before the first chapter. Among the most interesting novelties of the game there is certainly the fact that the CPU is able to learn the player's actions and movements to create "ghost" characters.

If you want to learn more about the game also, you can take a look at our review of Samurai Shodown.