Samurai Jack Battle Through Time: Limited Run unveils the collector's edition

With a post on Twitter, the official account of Limited Run Games unveiled the collector's edition of the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 version of Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time, within which it will be possible to find numerous contents.

This edition of the game can be booked in two different waves at a price of $ 129.99 and the available pieces will usually be very limited.

Here are all the contents of the collector's edition:

A copy of the game in the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 version

A statue of Samurai Jack, just under 18 centimeters tall

Paper cutter inspired by the Samurai Jack katana with a stand to display it

Two posters

Three postcards

Official soundtrack on CD

The start of the pre-orders of this limited edition is set for next Friday 14 August 2020 (the first wave is at 16:00, the second at midnight). We remind you that Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will be available in digital version on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC (Steam) starting from 21 August 2020.

On our pages you can also find a long gameplay video of Samurai Jack Battle Through Time, in which you can see the protagonist in action with different weapons.