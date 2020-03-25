Samurai 8: The legend of Hachimaru, the review of the Kishimoto manga

Share it:

A mangaka, even after a successful streak, tries to get back into the game by bringing a new manga to hit the public with. And that's exactly what he tried to do Masashi Kishimoto, returned to work on Weekly Shonen Jump in 2019. After finishing Naruto in November 2014, the mangaka took a long break sandwiched only by the single volume Naruto: The seventh Hokage and scarlet spring and some self-contained chapters always dedicated to the world of the blond ninja. However, with an announcement at the December 2018 Jump Party, Shueisha announced the author's return with a brand new work, Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru.

This time, however, Kishimoto showed up in the company: he supervised the script and storyboards while the drawings were entrusted to one of his most capable faithful assistants, Akira Okubo. Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru was therefore announced with great pomp and made its debut on Weekly Shonen Jump on May 13, 2019, but it did not end even a year later, on March 23, 2020. In total, the work is composed of 43 chapters plus a short preview, divided into 5 tankobons.

The soul of the samurai

In a universe different from ours, the mysterious Daruma receives a task: to protect the galaxy and recover the seven keys that can open the Pandora's Box, a container in which the god Acala locked the secret to save the stars. As the strange samurai sets off on his journey, from another part of the galaxy a young man named Hachimaru has ended a game on a samurai video game.

Hachimaru has unfortunately been confined since birth at home because of an extremely weak and unable to survive body without a medical device built by the father who looks after it. Naturally he dreams of being able to detach himself from that place and his apprehensive father and to become a samurai, one of the protector warriors of the universe. After meeting Daruma and confronting a ronin, Hachimaru will gain the power that will allow him to leave the planet and travel the universe with his new companions.

Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru is divided into three narrative arcs: an initial one, which also acts as a prologue, a central one and a final one. However, it is clear that Masashi Kishimoto had planned to structure the manga with a greater number of stories, but the early conclusion did not allow him to exploit the full potential of his story.

In the first narrative arc there is one of the problems that led the magazine to prematurely end Samurai 8, or the speed of narration and the pace with which the various information on the world and characters were explained. After a first chapter that, net of the many necessary explanations about the world, flows in balance between strengths and weaknesses, from the immediately following phase Kishimoto is unable to dose the dialogues at best, sometimes weighing them down. Too many terminologies and explanations about an unknown world could in fact have been delayed more over time. This makes it rather difficult to keep concentration high until the first big fight that manages to give the protagonist a goal and to make the setting wider.

The second narrative arc instead, despite having added further characters both friends and enemies alongside the protagonist Hachimaru, turns out to be rather anonymous and rich in clichés, some of which really turn up their noses. At this stage there is a strong lack of charisma in the characters, elements that undoubtedly make it the worst segment of the work. Better instead the story in the last ten chapters which, also due to the acceleration imposed by the imminent cancellation, had to lead to a faster narration and richer in twists. The inclusion of RPG mechanics in this portion of the work, while deepening the world and the setting, clearly simplify the understanding of the skills of a samurai with clear and familiar statistics. The ending itself cannot be assessed, having been written to close serialization, but not the universe and all the planned plots.

The keys of Samurai 8

The protagonist Hachimaru begins his story as a child imprisoned and impatient because of the life that is imposed on him. Fifone to the core but also braggart, initially it is unbearable with his way of doing, but these characteristics begin to change throughout history developing a more appreciable character. In particular, the maturation of the character is closely linked to that of An, promised princess and protagonist of one of the best man-woman relationships written by Kishimoto. In fact, the times when a girl like Sakura chased Sasuke at any cost, despite Uchiha ignoring her, or Hinata who observed the boy she loved from behind the scenes without doing anything concrete for long stretches of the work, are in fact long gone. An unfortunately still retains some passivity because of its power, but it works particularly well when interfacing with Hachimaru in the calmest moments in history. Although not an unforgettable character, his writing is of a good level and has an excellent alchemy with various supporting actors.

Hachimaru's teacher, Daruma, is instead a rather static character who has almost reached completeness; his only role is in fact to instruct the student on the secrets of samurai and the techniques of style Kongoyasha with an always compassionate and rigid approach. On very few occasions, particularly at the beginning, we see those flaws in the character that make him a more human character. Another prominent figure is Furuta, the father of Hachimaru who, however, already disappears from the early stages of the manga. The doctor symbolizes the Kishimoto become father and therefore different from the times of Naruto, with the behaviors of the classic parent: hyper apprehensive, dedicated to the child, boring and able to collect any kind of comment just to keep Hachimaru safe.

Unfortunately the other characters do not shine for originality or thickness. Nanashi, which offers a small insight into the world of hikikomori, disappears after a handful of pages. Kotsuga and Ryu appeared in the second narrative arc are forgettable as well as Benkei, the second enemy defeated in a rather pathetic way. Not evaluable Ikkaku and his brothers, as well as Hanaichi, Goku and the other outline samurai who appeared for too little time. Ata , the main villain, on the other hand, has a good background but cannot express its full potential. In short, the whole cast, from the protagonists to the secondary ones, suffers from a lack of charisma such as to drag the manga, with the exception of An.

Akira Okubo's art

Akira Okubo was the designer chosen by Masashi Kishimoto for this adventure on Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru. The artist, in addition to being the brother of the most famous Atsushi Okubo, is also one of the assistants who have worked with sensei Kishimoto for the longest time. His style is noticeably different from that of Mikio Ikemoto, who is pursuing it Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and is very close to that of Naruto. Akira Okubo's skill is noticeable, as is her attention to detail: the characters have a good design that makes them recognizable from each other.

The backgrounds and details are a cross and a delight for the work: while on one hand it is nice to see well-kept tables rich in elements, on the other very often Akira Okubo diverts the attention from the protagonist or from the characters depicted, causing the attention of the reader on other trivial items. The style improves with the passing of the chapters, becoming clearer and more defined. A praise also goes to the configuration of the covers of the Samurai 8 tankobons, harmonious and captivating.