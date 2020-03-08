Samurai 8 canceled? One detail alarms fans

Share it:

Started with many expectations, the work brought up Weekly Shonen Jump four hands from the famous mangaka Masashi Kishimoto and his assistant Akira Okubo did not involve the Japanese public. In fact, since almost the beginning of serialization, Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru has been stuck with very few sales and low rankings.

After almost five volumes and a continuation of poor results that have not earned him even a color page in almost 30 chapters, Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru could have come to an end. And what seems to direct this choice is hidden in MangaPlus URL IDs, the Weekly Shonen Jump web platform that publishes manga in the West.

In fact, at each chapter of MangaPlus an ID is assigned and the platform associates future releases with different advance. Last week there was a renewal of the IDs and each manga of Weekly Shonen Jump has been assigned four further numbers, with the exception of Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru which has received only three.

This leads to two ways: Samurai 8 will take a break in three weeks, given that its presence has already been confirmed in the next issue, or the series will see its last chapter soon. The first way is unlikely, given that young manga and with little consensus are unlikely to pause, but it is not a hypothesis to be excluded.

However many readers of Samurai 8: The Legend of Hachimaru have noticed a strange acceleration in history in recent weeks and with the potential to be the last will close the fifth volume. At this point there is nothing else to do but wait a few more days and observe the choices that Kishimoto will make in his manga. In Italy the manga is available under the Planet Manga label.