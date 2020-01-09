Samuel Stern: the revelation comic in Italy continues in volume 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The comic Samuel Stern, recently landed in the newsstand market, has managed to capture the attention of a large number of readers in a very short time, thanks to the skilful combination of various stylistic influences straddling horror and psychological thriller. The first volume, which we analyzed in our Samuel Stern debut special, proved to be a solid and generally compelling comic.

Below we will analyze the second adventure of this new nightmare investigator, whose story is written by Gianmarco Fumasoli is Massimiliano Filadoro on drawings by Luca Lamberti.

A dark past

This second adventure sees the protagonist grappling with a new case of otherworldly possession, capable once again of pushing him beyond his limits. The history of the register begins with a short account that sees the political and religious movement of the gods at the center of the scene covenanters, brutally exterminated by Sir George Mackenzie, judge and lord lawyer of kings Charles I. After the brief incipit with a historical background, the story moves into the present, right into the mausoleum which gives the title to the register, where the remains of the numerous persecuted covenanters lie. In the mausoleum, however, there seems to be some kind of dark presence, which in a short time manifests itself in a very violent way. At the rhythm level, once again the book manages to entertain very well both in the initial and in the final part, albeit by lending a bit the side during the central block.

The first pages offer a good climax, providing interesting information and background on the phenomena of possession. The same splatter component, on which it was not decided to focus during the first volume, in this second adventure it is managed in an optimal way, without ever appearing out of place or redundant.

The tale effectively prepares for the final explosive, in which the investigation carried out by Samuel – who immediately understands that they are dealing with paranormal events – takes on a new turn also thanks to a well-orchestrated plot twist. In the face of a classic narrative development that is not inclined to experimentalism, the ending of this second volume manages to be truly effective and full of pathos, thanks to the direct confrontation between Samuel and the supernatural threat.

The ability of the protagonist, which allows him to enter the memories of the victims, is revealed again the most original narrative device of the book, capable of bringing history out of the tracks of repetitiveness to offer the reader an interweaving in which it not only leverages on a horrifying / splatter dimension, but also leaves room for the psychological component. All the characters are well characterized, with a Samuel once again intent on fighting with himself for having confined his daughter to an orphanage.

Although only a brief reference is made to the matter, the attachment of Samuel to his daughter it could become one of the key points of the next stories, especially given the deep bond that unites the two characters.

In comparison with the unknown

In Samuel Stern 2: The black mausoleum comes deepened the modus operandi of Samuel against the paranormal threats it faces; the protagonist, although he is an expert in the occult, tends to formulate original hypotheses on what he sees, using the supernatural frame only as a simple starting point for his structured reasoning, which often also lead to philosophy.

Also in this second volume, the concept of demon within us, an evil understood not only as an external afterlife, but as an integral part of our soul. Another recurring theme seems to be the one related to equivalent exchange principle (where to get something you need to exchange it for something else of equal value), especially in relation to dealing with otherworldly threats.

As happened in the final of the first issue, also here the epilogue cannot be said to have a happy ending, managing to focus on a stylistic dimension far from any form of rhetoric or simple victimization.

The drawings of Luca Lamberti, close to some typical influences of superhero comics, they are free of burrs and suitable for the type of story told.

Very good the realization of the faces, both as regards the protagonists and the supporting actors, in most cases endowed with a great expressiveness.