Samuel Stern: the new cases of the occult detective on newsstands with Bugs Comics

Samuel Stern, the new newsstand series created by Gianmarco Fumasoli and Massimiliano Filadoro, recently made it to the fifth episode.

The work, with a strong horror cut, over the previous books has also begun to outline a horizontal plot, providing number after number some details on the particular world in which the protagonist moves, in which there are numerous supernatural entities.

Also this month we are therefore ready to analyze the last two chapters released on newsstands, at whose helm we find the authors of the previous supported books from the drawings of Ludovica Ceregatti and Luca Colandrea.

A quiet place

The fourth book of the work transports us inside a new case with a strong supernatural value, in which we see the protagonist Samuel Stern – flanked by his faithful ally Father Duncan – investigating some strange events that seem to have hit the island of Muck. In fact, the priest Joseph is worried about his friend Neil Porter, also a churchman who signed a letter with disturbing implications. The protagonist then leaves for the island (literally cut off from the world) to try to discover in detail the secrets hidden in it. Again, the shadow relating to the danger of demonic possessions strongly returns to intertwine with the narrative fabric of the story, which develops in a classic way. The rhythm of the events can be considered good, thanks to the authors' attitude in playing with suspense, trying as much as possible to focus on an ever increasing tension.

Despite the many dialogue sequences, the book manages to entertain effectively thanks to the appearance of some convincing factors – including characters or simple concepts – capable of breaking the aura of predictability regarding the narrative gait. Although Samuel is in fact led to follow the investigation in a fairly classic and in some ways predictable way, the supernatural component becomes more and more marked, also providing the reader with many interesting ideas about the whole world in which the protagonist moves.

This book, especially during the final part, manages to donate new elements at the plot level, actually confirming what was previously seen.

The series, structured through self-contained comics in which there is always a new case to be solved, however, he undertakes to intelligently disseminate various details capable of providing the reader with all the elements necessary to orient himself in the layered world created by the authors. The cases of demonic possession thus take on a broader meaning, going to fit into a context that is at times epic and solemn, in reality further and further away from a purely investigative conception but, on the contrary, often propulsive engines of macrotrame that we will see fully develop only later , as also evidenced by the events of the fifth register.

From the characterization point of view, all the main elements seen in the past are back; Samuel proves to be a protagonist with great empathy, fully devoted to the good despite his sometimes rough and candid methods. In the fourth issue, great importance was then given to Father Duncan, protagonist of one of the most impactful moments in the entire book, testifying to how much the character is really important within the series, avoiding (at least for the moment) the danger of see it only appear in filler sequences.

The fifth book has instead managed to present readers a good villain (so as to make up for one of the slight deficiencies of the previous books). Even in view of a future continuity it would not be bad to wish the surprise return of some of the enemies seen in the past, so as to further encourage the idea of ​​being in front of a very layered horizontal plot, equipped in some ways with its own internal mythology.

Pray (or vivisect) that it passes you

The stories examined, in a similar way to some of the previous episodes, decide to focus also on the concept of faith and how it is perceived by the community.

From what has been seen so far, fortunately, the authors have not tried to focus on elements such as rhetoric or victimization, instead trying to provide the reader with numerous specific elements capable of showing two different faces of the Church and the way in which each of us approaches the theme of the divine. Although in the course of the numbers released previously we have tried to often target generic threats, with the fifth volume it was decided to go in another direction, trying to focus on a specific villain in order to make the whole plot narrative – especially from a general perspective – even more varied.

The endings of the two numbers analyzed were also of great impact and, although perhaps developed in a slightly hasty way, they managed to skillfully expand the internal conflict experienced by Samuel regarding his life choices so as to make the character increasingly layered and complex at the level character.

The technical sector, of excellent workmanship, is functional to the type of story told, capable of enhancing human figures (also thanks to a good representation regarding the expressiveness of the characters) as well as monstrous figures.