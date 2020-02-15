Samuel Stern 3 Review: the newsstand series continues to surprise

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The third issue of Samuel Stern, the new series created by Gianmarco Fumasoli is Massimiliano Filadoro, is recently available in all newsstands. After analyzing the first issue of Samuel Sterne later on Samuel Stern Volume 2, we want to focus today on analyzing the story Legion, capable in some ways of displacing the reader thanks to a series of very interesting new narrative elements. The work is a very important piece also with regard to the concept of world building, proving, despite the already remarkable quality of the previous adventures, the best story among those so far proposed in the economy of the series.

A different demon

The peculiarity of the work examined is that of being imprinted on a minimal narrative structure; the authors, playing by subtraction, decided to focus on a "banal" case of demonic possession, however finding a very inspired and original interpretation to make the narrative gait work at its best. The protagonist Samuel Stern, in this new adventure, has to deal with William Peter Chamber, a person like many who actually hides a strange secret. Although the whole comic is based on a very discursive writing – leaving aside the action – one never has the impression of being in front of a slow or heavy narrative; on the contrary, the strange story that revolves around the co-star of the register manages to arouse great curiosity. With this third issue it was decided to boldly unhinge certain certainties taken for granted previously, aiming to do evolve Samuel himself from an introspective point of view, even going so far as to question his own crusade against evil.

In fact, the register aims to get out of a sometimes clear and didactic vision of the concept of good / bad, developing a plot full of interesting reflections capable of posing the same actions as Samuel in a different light. The world in which the protagonist moves no longer appears clearly divided between light and shadow, instead going to intersect in a sort of gray area whose border between good and evil becomes – page after page – increasingly blurred.

Much importance was paid to the characterization of the characters, with a William Peter Chamber able to catalyze the attention on himself every time he enters the scene, especially in relation to the symbiotic bond with his "guardian demon". In addition to the remarkable characterization of the characters, the story is also equipped with a satisfying pace, thanks to a progression in crescendo capable of always inserting new elements without, however, appearing confusing or dispersive.

In fact, this third volume performs its function very well expansion of the narrative universe, providing the reader with many unpublished elements that we are likely to find later in the series. Although the register follows a self-contained direction, above all towards the end, efforts have been made to focus heavily on the worldbuilding process, putting numerous variables on the plate, including an alternative dimension, complementary but at the same time opposite to the earthly one. The introspective component was very marked, once again close (probably more than in the past) to the typical influences of the psychological thriller, thanks to a wise use of the horrifying component, used here not so much in its more visceral sense and splatter – which however appears in some cases – as much in its most morbid and suggestive dimension.

Black Heart

Among the main themes of the register we can count that of the double, represented by William Peter Chamber, a gentle and sociable man inside which houses a dangerous demon. However, the authors' ability was to analyze the theme of possession from an original point of view, through various well-orchestrated twists capable of fully involving the reader within the events narrated.

The issue of solitude also takes on great importance, it is eviscerated throughout the volume in an appealing way without ever resulting in victimization. The biggest danger for the series was that of sliding too early into the tracks of repetitiveness, through stories that were well made but too close to a standardized progression of events, made of simple cases to be solved in the same way each time.

Fortunately this did not happen, thanks to a third number able to play their cards at best. The technical sector is good, thanks to the drawings of Marco Perugini, focused on a trait certainly less obscure than the previous books but still suitable in supporting the story in the best way. The faces of the characters are also well made, endowed with great expressiveness; pity only for the backgrounds, in some cases a little poor in detail.