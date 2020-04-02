Samuel L. Jackson reads to us from home to

Share it:

As the pandemic caused by COVID-19 progresses, we have seen more than one celebrity urging us to stay home to help slow the spread of the virus, but Mister Samuel L. Jackson just do it in the best possible way. While appearing on the show Jimmy Kimmel Live! via conference call, Jackson delighted us with some reading, reading the story for all of us. 'Stay the F ** k at Home ', sequel to the book of Adam Mansbach, 'Go the F ** k to Sleep ', created thanks to the coronavirus.

This work by Mansbach was conceived as a "children's book for adults", quickly becoming a great success, leading to several sequels ('You Have to F ** king Eat' and 'F ** k, Now There Are Two of Them'), as well as an audiobook narrated by Samuel L. Jackson himself. So, all of you who are having a hard time in these times of isolation, your day today is about to improve if you hit play and listen to the chameleonic actor reading for you.

All Jackson fans expected to see him this year in theaters in 'Spiral: From the Book of Saw', New installment of the famous franchise that was due to open on May 15, a premiere that was delayed several weeks ago due to the coronavirus. In the film we will meet the Detective Banks, character played by Chris Rock, a man who will have to solve a difficult case in which a murderer appears to be attacking members of the police. This one seems to be leaving behind red spirals at every crime scene, all reference to the pattern on Jigsaw's cheeks.