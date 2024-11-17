Samsung’s One UI 7 Beta: A Rocky Road Ahead as Features Get Reshuffled

In a series of developments that have left Samsung fans both intrigued and concerned, Samsung’s highly anticipated One UI 7 beta release is facing significant challenges.

As we approach the end of 2024, the tech giant’s Android 15-based update is showing signs of turbulence, with feature removals and reported bugs casting shadows over its launch.

Delayed Release and Bug Concerns

Samsung’s first Android 15 beta is struggling to meet expectations. Insider reports indicate that “too many bugs” plague the beta release, persisting even in the latest versions. This situation marks a departure from Samsung’s recent track record of relatively smooth beta launches.

The delay is particularly noteworthy as Samsung had been consistently improving its update timeline in recent years, often releasing updates closer to Google’s Pixel launches. However, the One UI 7 development cycle has broken this pattern, with the stable release now pushed back to coincide with the Galaxy S25 launch in 2025.

Feature removal and reorganization

In a surprising move, Samsung has announced the removal of three key features from its camera app in One UI 7:

Deco Pic

Quick Measure

AR Doodle

Samsung isn’t completely eliminating these features; instead, they will be available as separate downloads from the Galaxy Store. This restructuring gives users more control over their app choices but marks a significant change in Samsung’s approach to built-in features.

Additionally, the company is rebranding its AR Emoji feature to “Galaxy Avatar,” which will be accessible through Settings > Advanced Features, promising enhanced customization options.

The AI Integration Challenge

Samsung appears to be following in Apple’s footsteps regarding AI feature implementation, but this strategy comes with risks. The company is planning to introduce new AI capabilities, including:

AI notification system for summarizing notifications

system for summarizing notifications We have enhanced versions of existing features like Sketch to Image.

We have not yet announced any additional AI-powered tools.

However, industry experts worry that Samsung might repeat Apple’s recent mistake of announcing features before they’re ready for release, potentially leading to staggered rollouts and user frustration.

Visual overhauls and design changes

The lengthy development time for One UI 7 isn’t without reason. The update represents Samsung’s first major interface overhaul in years, featuring:

Revamped animations throughout the system

A redesigned Quick Settings panel

Updated icons and widgets

The interface has been enhanced with visual elements to modernize it.

Looking Ahead

Samsung’s dedication to innovation is evident, yet it confronts a challenging equilibrium. The decision to separate certain AR features and the reported bugs in the beta suggest a complex transition period ahead. For users, this means weighing the excitement of new features against potential early-adoption challenges.

Despite the delays, Samsung has confirmed that they will release the update before the end of the year, but the stable version won’t be available until the launch of the Galaxy S25. This extended timeline might actually benefit users, allowing Samsung to iron out issues before the final release.

For Samsung enthusiasts and Android users alike, the coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether these changes represent a temporary stumble or a sign of larger challenges in Samsung’s software development approach. As we await the beta release, expected as soon as next week, the tech community remains watchful of how Samsung will handle this significant transition.