Samsung’s One UI 7: A New Era Without Edge Panels and DeX for Windows

Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update will introduce significant changes to its mobile operating system, marking a new chapter for Galaxy device users. While the update promises many exciting features, it also signals the end of some beloved functionalities, notably the Edge Panels and the Samsung DeX app for Windows.

Edge Panels: A Feature on the Brink of Extinction

Edge Panels have been a staple feature for Samsung Galaxy users, offering a customizable sidebar for quick access to frequently used apps and tools. However, with the rollout of One UI 7, Samsung has announced that users will no longer be able to download new Edge Panels from the Galaxy Store. Existing panels will remain accessible in the “My apps” section, but if uninstalled, they cannot be recovered—even if previously purchased.

This decision has sparked concern among users who fear that Samsung might eventually phase out Edge Panels entirely. Although the panels are not being removed from devices running One UI 7, their customization options are now limited. This change reflects Samsung’s apparent shift in focus away from features that may not have seen widespread adoption or consistent use.

Samsung DeX App for Windows: Transition to Microsoft Phone Link

Another significant change with One UI 7 is discontinuing support for the Samsung DeX app on Windows. DeX allowed users to mirror their Android phone screens on a Windows PC for years and facilitated seamless file transfers between devices. However, Samsung has ended this support, encouraging users to use Microsoft’s Phone Link and Link to Windows features instead.

The overlap in functionality between Samsung DeX and Microsoft’s offerings likely influenced this decision. Microsoft Phone Link provides similar capabilities and supports a broader range of Android devices, making it a more versatile option. As part of this transition, Samsung is promoting its Connected Experience services, which aim to integrate Galaxy devices more seamlessly with Windows PCs.

Implications for Galaxy Users

Removing these features reflects Samsung’s strategy to streamline its software offerings and focus on widely used functionalities. While some users may lament the loss of customization options and integration features, others might welcome the simplification and potential improvements in performance and usability.

These changes will require adjustments for those who relied heavily on Edge Panels or the DeX app for Windows. Users should explore alternative solutions like Microsoft’s Phone Link to maintain similar workflows and connectivity between their devices.

Looking Ahead: What One UI 7 Brings

Despite these removals, One UI 7 is expected to deliver numerous enhancements that could outweigh the loss of certain features. The update promises improved user interfaces, new customization options, and enhanced performance across Samsung’s device lineup. As always, with major software updates, there will be a period of adaptation as users familiarize themselves with new features and changes.

In conclusion, while One UI 7 marks the end of an era for some beloved Samsung features, it also paves the way for innovations and improvements. Galaxy users should stay informed about these changes and explore alternative solutions where necessary to continue enjoying a seamless mobile experience.