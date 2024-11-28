Samsung’s One UI 7.0 Beta: A Delayed but Promising Update

Samsung’s highly anticipated One UI 7.0 Beta program has hit a snag, with the rollout now expected in mid-December 2024. Despite the delay, excitement builds as the first internal test firmware for the Galaxy S22 Ultra surfaces, hinting at significant future improvements.

Beta Program Delay

The One UI 7.0 Beta, initially rumored to launch in late November, has been pushed back. Sources indicate a mid-December release for Phase 1 countries, including the US, Germany, and South Korea. This delay has left many Samsung enthusiasts eagerly waiting, but it also suggests that the company is taking extra time to refine the update.

Internal Testing Underway

Samsung isn’t sitting idle while the beta’s public release is delayed. An internal test firmware (S908BXXUDFXKS) for the Galaxy S22 Ultra has been spotted on Samsung’s servers, specifically in Poland. This development signals that work on One UI 7.0 is progressing, even if it’s not ready for public testing.

What to Expect

One UI 7.0 promises to change the user experience on eligible Galaxy devices substantially. The update will include a significant overhaul of the user interface, partly explaining the extended development time. While specific features remain under wraps, the update is expected to build upon Samsung’s innovative and user-friendly design reputation.

Rollout Timeline

Here’s what we know about the potential rollout schedule:

Mid-December 2024: Beta release for Phase 1 countries

Early 2025: Possible beta release for Phase 2 countries (UK, Poland, India, and China)

February 2025: Estimated stable release, coinciding with the Galaxy S25 series launch

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy S24 lineup will be the first to receive the beta, followed by other flagship models in the weeks after.

Eligibility and Availability

While the complete list of eligible devices hasn’t been confirmed, all flagship Galaxy smartphones from the past two years will likely be included in the beta program. This means Galaxy S22, S23, and S24 series device owners should watch for the beta release.

Looking Ahead

As Samsung continues fine-tuning One UI 7.0, the delay may result in a more polished and stable release. For those eager to test the new features, it’s advisable to ensure your latest Samsung flagship is ready, as the beta could launch any time after mid-December.

The tech world watches with bated breath as Samsung prepares to unveil its latest software innovation. While the wait may be longer than expected, the promise of a revamped user experience with One UI 7.0 keeps anticipation high among Samsung users worldwide.