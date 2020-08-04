Samsung Unpacked 2020: the presentation of the Galaxy Note 20 on Twitch on August 5

Share it:

Here we are, there are a few hours left for the Samsung Unpacked in August 2020, which this year will be the scene of the presentation of the new Galaxy Note 20 and many other products. The trailer that anticipates the event, released by Samsung, leaves little room for doubt, the devices announced during the event will be different.

Although the alleged European prices of the Galaxy Note 20 have been leaked for some time, which are added to the numerous leaks on the technical data sheet, dimensions and more, however, surprises are not excluded: there is also talk of the possible presentation of a new folding device, an area on which Samsung is focusing a lot and in which it has already had an important success.

Given the scale of the event, we decided to keep you company with a long event on the Twitch Everyeye.it channel: the appointment is for Wednesday 5 August from 3.45 pm with Alessio Ferraiuolo and Francesco Fossetti. Together we will comment on the keynote and give you the first impressions of the devices that will be shown, before the event we will be on the air with a pre show, we will tell you about our expectations and we will answer your questions and curiosities. Missed!