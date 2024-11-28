Samsung Slashes Galaxy S24 FE Prices in Late Black Friday Blitz

Samsung has intensified its efforts to boost Galaxy S24 FE sales by offering an even more enticing discount after Black Friday. The tech giant has launched a new no-trade-in deal that allows customers to save $175 on the 128GB and 256GB models of the Galaxy S24 FE.

Unprecedented Savings

This latest promotion surpasses the previous $150 discount, making the Galaxy S24 FE a desirable option for budget-conscious consumers seeking high-end performance. Here’s what the new pricing looks like:

128GB model: Now available for $474

256GB model: Priced at $534

These prices bring the Galaxy S24 FE into the territory typically occupied by mid-range devices, offering exceptional value for a phone that performs on par with premium models.

How to Claim the Discount

To take advantage of this offer, customers need to follow these simple steps:

Visit Samsung’s e-shop Select the Galaxy S24 FE Choose the no-trade-in option The $175 discount will be automatically applied at checkout

Features and Performance

The Galaxy S24 FE balances high-end capabilities and strategic compromises to maintain its competitive price point. For those considering this device, Samsung recommends checking out its comprehensive review video for a detailed look at its features and performance.

Additional Savings Opportunities

Samsung is encouraging customers to use their official Shop Samsung app when purchasing. App users may have access to exclusive offers beyond the already significant $175 discount.

Limited-Time Offer

While Samsung hasn’t specified an end date for this promotion, such aggressive pricing typically indicates a limited-time offer. Consumers interested in upgrading their smartphones without breaking the bank should act quickly to secure this deal.

The Galaxy S24 FE’s new pricing strategy demonstrates Samsung’s commitment to capturing a larger share of the mid-range market while offering consumers a taste of premium features at an accessible price point.

As the holiday shopping season continues, this deal positions the Galaxy S24 FE as a compelling option for savvy shoppers looking for maximum value in their next smartphone purchase.