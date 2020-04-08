         Samsung invents a virtual touch panel to facilitate the use of the mobile with one hand: this way you can install it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Samsung has updated one of its best personalization apps: One Hand Operation. Thanks to the help of a virtual touch panel, which can be deployed in a pop-up manner, it is possible to reach any part of the phone without discomfort and using one hand, including the notification area.

Although the Samsung Galaxy layer is heavy since it includes a host of pre-installed applications, many of the manufacturer's customization apps are installed separately. They are called 'Good Lock', a set of high-quality software that, however, not available in all countries, such as Spain. It's not much of a problem because they can be installed separately, including the latest update to One Hand Operation +, the app dedicated to easy one-handed use. This has introduced a novelty as curious as it is useful.

Control a virtual cursor with your finger

The novelty is somewhat hidden within the settings of the application. As they discovered on Reddit, it can be activated through the latest version of Samsung One Hand Operation +, number 3.2.43.0. The item in question is a small floating touch panel that you can unfold from the side of the phone to drag it wherever you want. And, moving your finger inside the panel surface, you control a pointer, also its clicks. This allows you to reach the top of the phone without having to use both hands, even on a Samsung Galaxy with a large screen.

To use this new virtual touch panel from Samsung you need the Good Lock application One Hand Operation +. This app works alone, so you don't need anything else. The process to open the new touch panel is as follows:

Install One Hand Operation + from Apk Mirror. You need a Samsung Galaxy to work (it also goes in One UI 2.0 with Android 10).

Once the application is installed, open it and choose the side of the phone from which you want to display the panel: either left or right. If you are not going to use more One Hand Operation + actions, our recommendation is that you deactivate the other side.

Access the options of the chosen controller and select the type of action: Straight to the right, diagonal up or diagonal down . It is best to use the rectum, it is the most comfortable (you can disable the rest).

. It is best to use the rectum, it is the most comfortable (you can disable the rest). In the 'Action to slide' you will see multiple options. Select the penultimate, ' Virtual touch panel '.

'. Exit the settings and activate the 'One-handed operation' functions in the Samsung settings. You will already have the active panel.

When you want to use the new panel you only have to unfold it from the side you configured: a small floating square that will transfer movements to the top cursor. Move this cursor to where you want to press, press on the panel and the virtual click will be executed in the desired area (very useful to display the notification panel with a double click without risk of the phone falling to the ground). And you can move between screens with the cursors that appear under (or above) the virtual touch panel.

With this novelty of One Hand Operation + it becomes much easier reach any part of the screen without using both hands, it surprises how well developed it is. And it is strange that Samsung has not chosen to include it as standard, also that the 'Nice Lock' suite of applications is not available in territories such as Europe. If you have a Samsung Galaxy with a large screen size, and you use it with one hand, we recommend that you install One Hand Operation +.

Track | XDA Developers