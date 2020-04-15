         Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: cheaper, with S Pen and metal body

Share it:

Rumors that Samsung's most powerful tablet would follow the path of the rest of the flagships and also receive a Lite version have been almost daily for a week, and now Samsung has finally revealed all the details. Thus is born the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

As its name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a more modest version of the Tab S6, but it maintains some features such as the screen, the battery or the support for S Pen. Let's see what this new tablet offers us.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite screen LCD 10.4 "

2000 x 1200 Dimensions and weight 244.5 x 154.3 x 7.0

467 g. Processor Eight cores (2.3GHz and 1.7GHz) RAM 4GB Storage 64/128 GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5 MP Rear camera 8 MP Drums 7,040 mAh OS Android 10

Samsung One UI 2.0 Connectivity LTE / Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.0 Others S Pen

Stereo speakers Price Determined

Metal and S Pen for flag

In the tablet market, there is rarely a middle ground. There are them with good materials and expensive and cheap that look like toys. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a little intermediate point, and it is that, although its price has not been confirmed (it is rumored that the figure will be 439 euros in Europe), this tablet maintains the metal body, similar to the normal model, although with the big difference that there is now a single camera behind it.

One of the great protagonists of this tablet is the S Pen with different pressure levels. The S Pen is also compatible with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and can be safely carried on the tablet with its magnetic connector.

For multimedia entertainment, the 10.4 inch LCD screen With 2000 x 1200 resolution it takes all the prominence of the front, without any perforation or notch that gets in the way of series or games. This Lite version also has stereo speakers.

Of course, the surname Lite supposes a drop in power, and we went from the Snapdragon 855 of the normal version to a quad-core processor at 2.3 GHz and 1.7 GHz, possibly an Exynos 9611. The amount of RAM available is 4 GB and the storage is available in two flavors: 64 GB and 128 GB, expandable through microSD cards.

In the photographic field, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is left with a somewhat basic configuration. It has a 5 megapixel front camera and an 8 megapixel rear camera. The tablet does not have NFC connectivity and Samsung does not mention a fingerprint reader, so it is presumably that it does not have biometric access or support for Samsung Pay.

Versions and prices of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

At the moment, Samsung has announced the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite in Indonesia, although it is expected to be sold in other regions, including Europe. It seems that it will be sold with 4 GB of RAM and versions with 64 and 128 GB of storage, in the colors black, blue and pink. Its official price is currently in the air.

