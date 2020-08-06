Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and xCloud: Xbox Game Pass and controller as a gift with pre-orders

Share it:

Coinciding with the Samsung Unpacked 2020, the South Korean tech giant has presented the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate themed offers for those who will buy the company's new flagship phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20.

With the opening of reservations for mobile devices of the Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung explains to video game enthusiasts that it will be possible to receive free gifts 3 month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, a Game Controller dedicated and a Wireless Charger.

The offer in question, accessible from 5 to 20 August, is extended to all those who decide to pre-order a family model Samsung Galaxy Note20, including the top of the range Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G, at the Online Shop of Samsung.com official site.

Always from 5 to 20 August, with the purchase of a tablet from the series Galaxy Tab S7 you can choose whether to receive the Galaxy Book Cover or, alternatively, the dedicated Game Controller and a code to redeem a 3-month subscription to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The partnership signed by Microsoft and Samsung will thus allow future owners of a Galaxy Note 20 or a Galaxy Tab S7 to access Project xCloud from mid-September, the game streaming service with which the Redmond house guarantees the "on cloud" use of over 100 games in the Game Pass catalog, as well as the ability to access the entire service library on Windows 10 and Xbox One PCs. On these pages you will also find an in-depth look at the new controllers and accessories for Project xCloud under Xbox license announced by Microsoft.