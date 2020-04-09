         Samsung Galaxy A51 5G and A71 5G: 5G floods Samsung's midline supported by large batteries

Share it:

At the beginning of the year we were able to analyze both the Samsung Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71, two mid-range proposals that at the hardware level had important differences, especially regarding the processor.

The South Korean company has just announced 5G versions of both devices, cutting the differences between both terminals and turning them into two important cards on the table of the mid-range with 5G.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71

SAMSUNG GALAXY A71 5G SAMSUNG GALAXY A51 5G SCREEN Super AMOLED 6.7 inch FullHD + (1080 x2400) Super AMOLED 6.5 inch FullHD + (1080 x2400) PROCESSOR Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) Octa Core (Dual 2.2GHz + Hexa 1.8GHz) RAM 6 GB 6 GB STORAGE 128GB + microSD up to 1TB 128GB + microSD up to 1TB SOFTWARE Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.1 Android 10 + Samsung One UI 2.1 REAR CAMERA Main: 64 MP, F1.8 Wide Angle: 12 MP, F2.2 Depth: 5 MP, F2.2 Macro: 5 MP, F2.4 Main: 48 MP, F2.0 Wide Angle: 12 MP, F2.2 Depth: 5 MP, F2.2 Macro: 5 MP, F2.4 FRONTAL CAMERA 32 MP, F2.2 32 MP, F2.2 BATTERY 4,500 mAh + Super Fast Charging 25W 4,500 mAh + Quick Charge 15W CONNECTIVITY 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader On-screen fingerprint reader DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 162.5 x 75.5 x 8.1 mm 185 g 158.9 x 73.6 x 8.7mm 187 g PRICE Determined Determined

Screen hole and large battery

At the aesthetic level, the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 maintain the design line seen in their 5G variants. This means that the Galaxy A51 has a 6.5-inch panel with Super AMOLED technology and 1080p resolution while the A71 goes up to 6.7 inches, with the same technologies. Both have a small central hole in the screen, in the style of the Galaxy S20.

4,500mAh battery and base configuration of 6 + 128 GB for both models. Samsung bets heavily on hardware in its mid-range

As for the heart of both devices, the company has opted for an eight-core proposal. Two of them with high performance at 2.2 GHz and another six with low consumption at 1.8 GHz. The description fully coincides with the Exynos 980, Samsung's processor for its mid-range with 5G.

It stands out above all the 4,500mAh battery in both devices, with 15W in the case of the A51 and 25W in the case of the A71. Both have 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, expandable by microSD cards up to 1 TB. Similarly, they have a fingerprint reader under the screen.

Four cameras behind

Both devices house four cameras in their rear module. The main difference is that the Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 64 megapixel main sensor, while the A51's sensor is 48 megapixels.

Both devices forego telephoto. In its place, we find a macro and a depth sensor, which are added to the main and ultra wide-angle sensor

The other sensors are identical: one with a depth of 5 megapixels, a 12-megapixel wide angle and a macro sensor of 5. Regarding the selfie, we have a 32-megapixel sensor.

Could not miss Android 10 and One UI 2.0 on both devices, the latest software version available both at the Android version level and at the personalization layer level at Samsung.

Versions and price of the Samsung Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A51

At the moment Samsung has not given details on the price and the date of commercialization from both phones. What we do know are the versions, which are restricted to the 6 + 128 GB configuration. Similarly, Samsung has released colors. The A71 5G will be available in Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube Sliver and Prism Cube Blue colors, while A51 5G will have Prism Cube Black, Prism Cube White and Prism Cube Pink colors.

