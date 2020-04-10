         Samsung Galaxy A21, a large screen mobile that bets on the quad camera and price content

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Samsung has taken advantage of the commercialization of its new 'A' range in the United States to present a mobile that we did not know, the Samsung Galaxy A21. Contained in features, with a loose battery and a huge screen, this Galaxy A21 is aimed at those who are looking for a Samsung phone and do not want to spend excessive money.

Samsung's catalog has been growing in phones, and not only in the highest line; with the Galaxy S and Note as the main exponents. In fact, It is the Galaxy A range that has the highest number of sales; Hence, Samsung decided to diversify it so that there is a phone of its brand almost for every pocket. As with the new Samsung Galaxy A21: this is a phone designed for those who do not need a very powerful mobile and trust Samsung software.

Data sheet of the Samsung Galaxy A21

Samsung Galaxy A21 screen 6.5-inch Super AMOLED

HD + at 1,560 x 720

Ratio 19.5: 9

Infinity O Processor Octa Core 1.8 GHz Versions 3GB / 32GB

microSD up to 256GB Frontal camera 13 megapixels Rear cameras 16 megapixel f / 2.0

8 megapixel Ultra wide angle

2 megapixel f / 2.4 bokeh

2 megapixel f / 2.4 macro Battery 4,000 mAh

15W fast charge Operating system Android 10

One UI 2.0 Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth

Headphone jack

USB Type-C Others Rear fingerprint reader

Big screen and with hole

What catches the phone the most is its size: with 6.53 inch screen, the Samsung Galaxy A21 is a great mobile. Too bad the resolution stays in HD +, even though the display technology is Samsung's own: Super AMOLED.

The hole in the upper left area of ​​the screen marks the appearance of the front. This is taken advantage of despite the fact that the frames are generous, also the 'chin' of the phone. And behind his power gains Quad camera with online lenses, a sign that photographic versatility reaches even the cheapest in the Samsung catalog.

If we talk about cameras, the Samsung Galaxy A21 equips a main 16-megapixel sensor that is accompanied by a wide-angle lens and 8-megapixel sensor. The cast is completed by a camera dedicated to capturing depth or another with a macro lens, both with 2-megapixel sensors. The phone includes Samsung's own photography software with a multitude of modes available, such as dynamic focus or portrait mode.

The base hardware is not very powerful, in line with what was expected. Samsung does not confirm the processor, but we would say that it is an Exynos 7904. They accompany it 3GB RAM, 64GB storage and the possibility of expanding the space with SD memories of up to 256 GB. Samsung completes the range of specifications with a 4,000 mAh battery, 15 W fast charge, the Galaxy A21 has a headphone jack and rear fingerprint reader.

Price and availability of the Samsung Galaxy A21

The phone has been officially presented in the United States and we still do not know the availability for the rest of the territories, Spain included (hopefully Samsung will make it international). We do know its cost in the United States: the Samsung Galaxy A21 will cost 230 euros to change ($ 249.99).