Samsung Bolsters Galaxy S21 FE Security with Major November Update Roll-Out

Samsung has taken another step forward in its commitment to user security by releasing the November 2024 security update for the Galaxy S21 FE. The update, which began rolling out in European markets, marks a significant milestone as the first Fan Edition smartphone to receive this crucial security enhancement.

Update Details at a Glance

Firmware version G990BXXSBGXJ3, the latest software update, measures approximately 357MB and significantly enhances the device’s security. European users, particularly in Germany, are the first to receive this update, with a wider global rollout expected in the coming days.

What’s New?

The November security patch addresses multiple vulnerabilities:

Fixes for 52 security issues

38 high-priority fixes from Google

13 Samsung-specific improvements targeting: User profiles DeX Mode Galaxy Watch integration System settings



While some Samsung devices have received the enhanced Auto Blocker feature, this update for the S21 FE focuses primarily on security enhancements rather than new features or performance upgrades.

Future-Proofing the Fan Edition

The Galaxy S21 FE’s software journey began with Android 12 at launch in 2022. Since then, the device has received two major Android updates:

Android 13

Android 14

Looking ahead, Samsung has confirmed two more major updates for the device:

Android 15 (expected early 2025)

(expected early 2025) Android 16 (timeline to be announced)

This commitment to long-term support demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to keeping even its Fan Edition devices current with the latest security standards.

How to Get the Update

Users of European S21 FE can check for updates by following these simple steps:

Open Settings Navigate to “Software update.” Tap “Download and install.”

The Odin tool on Windows computers can flash the firmware file for users comfortable with manual installation, but this method requires technical expertise.

What this means for users

This update reinforces Samsung’s commitment to device security across its product line. While the Galaxy S24 FE represents the newest iteration in the Fan Edition series, Samsung continues to support its older models with crucial security updates. This approach ensures that users who prefer to keep their current devices can do so without compromising on security.

The update’s availability for Exynos variants first, with Snapdragon models to follow, shows Samsung’s staged approach to update distribution. This method helps ensure stability and allows for any necessary adjustments before wider release.

For users considering an upgrade, the newly released Galaxy S24 FE offers the latest features while building on the strong foundation established by its predecessor. However, current S21 FE users can rest assured that their devices will continue to receive essential security updates and major Android upgrades for the foreseeable future.