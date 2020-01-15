Samo is not afraid of comparisons with Yahir

Share it:

The singer-songwriter Samo, former member of the Mexican group Camila, will debut in the musical work Jesus Christ Super Star where he will play the same role that singer Yahir, who leaves the project to join Hoy I can not get up, another musical work.

Samo, in an interview with various media outlets in Mexico City and according to a report in various media, said he is ready to debut in Jesus Christ Super Star and is not afraid of comparisons with Yahir.

In Jesus Christ Super Star, Samo will embody Peter and believes that it is a great challenge in his artistic career and is willing to face it and move it forward successfully.

I feel happy and grateful for this great opportunity. My friend Erik marked me in Monterrey and said: 'Do you want to be in Jesus Christ Super Star? Yahir goes to 'I can't get up today,' and I told him he'll let me think about it because it's a challenge. ”

Samo confesses that he has never done musical theater, however he agreed to prove to himself that he can with that and more and values ​​the opportunity.

The truth is that I could not say no, because regardless of enjoying a different experience in my career, it is something that I am sure will nourish me as an artist. ”

Alejandro Gou is the producer of Jesus Christ Super Star and this stage also features Enrique Guzmán, María José and Érik Rubín, among other actors.

Samo will have his debut in Jesus Christ Super Star on January 17 at the Telmex 1 Cultural Center in Mexico City and that same day the plaque will be unveiled for 180 performances of the aforementioned musical work.









Aleks Syntek, Adal Ramones, Adrián Uribe, Yahir, Sabo Romo, Faisy, Reyli and Andrea Legarreta will be the godfathers of the plate's unveiling.

Samo makes his way in his life as a solo singer and has released songs such as I take a step back, What is life for and I swear, the latter in duet with Alejandra Guzmán.







