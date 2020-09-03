Sammy & Rej is coming, a new animated series about time travel

Share it:

In addition to the new series on The Smurfs, the Nickelodeon network has decided to put into production The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj, animated project featuring two children struggling with time travel.

The series is a collaboration between Nickelodeon International and Nickelodeon India, and will be formed by 20 episodes of 30 minutes each. The plot revolves around a couple of cousins ​​who come into possession of a app capable of changing the time: they can pause, rewind, slow down or speed it up.

A truly international production is expected, given that what concerns animation and storyboards is being worked on in India, while the American and English part of the company is taking care of the casting and the script.

“In the creative world, geographical borders have decreased and many contents are created by the hands of international artists from all over the world. The idea for this series was to develop it in collaboration with the team in India, as we tried to blend elements of storytelling that were western and eastern. Indian culture is a very large part of the DNA of this series “, said Nina Hahn, vice president of Nickelodeon International.

Apparently there will be cultural references related to India and its inhabitants. The projects Nickelodeon do not end there, since the first images of MIddlemost Post have also been released.