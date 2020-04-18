Sports

Samir Nasri's quarantine: in Dubai and "disappeared" for Anderlecht

April 18, 2020
Edie Perez
Samir Nasri, a former footballer from Seville, Arsenal and Manchester City, has returned to the media spotlight but this time without a soccer ball as an excuse. According to the Belgian newspaper Derniere Huere, the French player is in Dubai and has made no contact with his club, Anderlecht, after the suspension of the league championship was decreed due to the coronavirus crisis. Anderlecht decided to monitor their staff's training with a specialized app, and although the footballers agreed to send daily reports from their homes, there is one specific case that has not responded: Samir Nasri. "Missing" for Anderlecht.

From the Belgian press they discard that the Gallic athlete has suffered some mishap. On April 14 he used his Twitter account to comment on a video of Maradona. Although Anderlecht already seems determined not to renew the contract of a talented footballer, but who has several extra-sports experiences that have hampered his career.

In 2018, he was sanctioned for having undergone intravenous treatment two years earlier at a Los Angeles clinic, a practice that is not allowed under anti-doping regulations. UEFA imposed a six-month sanction (later extended by a year and a half) and returned to the Premier League, which has been his last major league experience so far, to play several matches in the West Ham jersey. . This season, at Anderlecht, he has played 8 matches (2 goals).



