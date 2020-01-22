Samaritan First Image of Sylvester Stallone

Share it:

Despite their long career, mesh suits and capes have resisted Sylvester Stallone. Even considering ‘Judge Dredd’(Danny Cannon, 1995) and his brief appearance on‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’(James Gunn, 2017), his only two characters out of the cartoons, we still need to see Sly embodying a real superhero and, luckily, it seems that we are close to that happening.

"Getting ready to head to the shooting set to start filming my next movie called SAMARITAN”, Says the actor in his Instagram account. "So I am enjoying a walk with my wonderful daughter Sophia Stallone"

In 'Samaritan’, We will meet a young man who is trying to discover if a mythical superhero, who disappeared 20 years earlier after a tragic event, is still alive. Spoiler: Yes, and it has Stallone's physique.

Directed by Julius Avery, responsible of 'Son of a gun’(2014) and the crazy‘Overlord’(2018), has an original script of Bragi F. Schut, author of the librettos of ‘In time of witches’(Dominic Sena, 2011) and‘Escape Room’(Adam Robitel, 2019).

Taking this into account, and the production in charge of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, we can forget about the idea that ‘Samaritan’Be really an adaptation on the most powerful inhabitant of‘Astro City’, That genius in the form of an anthology presented by Image Comics (now DC Vertigo) written by Kurt Busiek, illustrated by Brent Anderson and with unforgettable covers of Alex Ross. Maybe next time.