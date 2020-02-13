Samaranch to Bartomeu: "Barça is indispensable for the Pyrenees candidacy – Barcelona"

“There is a lot that Barça can do to get ahead of the Pirineos-Barcelona candidacy and it is essential that Barça exercise its role as ambassador of Barcelona and from the country to welcome the world that the Olympic spirit persists. ”

This is the response of the vice president of the IOC, Juan Antonio Samaranch, to questions from President Bartomeu himself today in an act of support for the candidacy held in the Equestrian Circle.

Barça has offered the Camp Nou for ceremonies, and has offered the new Palau Blaugrana (14,000 places) and its annexed facilities (7,000) to host ice competitions, and already hosted in September in its auditorium the act of support of Barcelona's civil society to the Olympic project

"Madrid? You have to concentrate on the Pyrenees Games-Barcelona ”

Pyrenees-Barcelona aspires to host the Winter Olympics in 2030. And in relation to the possibility of Madrid presenting candidacy for the subsequent summer Samaranch clarified that: “we have to go game by game and now the game is that of the Winter Games of 2030, and this is the COE that has shown great fidelity with Barcelona and there will be no interference from other candidates from other parts of the State about this project of the Pyrenees – Barcelona in which we must concentrate ”

COE Earrings

"2020 is already the critical year"Samaranch said" in which the candidacy must be officially submitted. " Sapporo has already done so and is apparently the great rival of the Pyrenees-Barcelona.

In Barcelona, ​​they are now waiting for Alejandro Blanco, president of the COE, to step forward and sign with his signature the formal petition before the IOC of the Olympic bid of the Pyrenees-Barcelona.