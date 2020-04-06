Samara Weaving stars in the trailer for ome Last Moment of Clarity '

Share it:

Samara Weaving she is one of today's young actresses increasingly on the rise. We met her for 'The Babysitter', a horror comedy that everyone should have seen on Netflix. Then he appeared in 'Three Ads Outside', had a bloody 'Wedding Night' and has faced 'Harry Potter' himself in 'Guns Akimbo'. Now, after filming with Ursula Corberó 'Snake Eyes' and appearing in 'Hollywood', the new Ryan Murphy, the actress stars in the latest thriller in true Hitchcock style that Lionsgate brings us. Is about 'Last Moment of Clarity' and this is its official trailer.

Together with Weaving, we can see Brian Cox ('Jane Doe's autopsy') heading the poster for this tape, which will be released on DVD, Digital and on demand on May 19. In the film we will see how, "after his girlfriend Georgia (Weaving) is murdered by some European gangsters, Sam (Zach Avery) flees to Paris to hide. Years later, he sees a woman in a Hollywood movie who he is sure is about Georgia. Back in Los Angeles to investigate, he meets the enigmatic Kat, played by Carly Chaikin ('Suburgatory'), who impulsively decides to help him in his search. But when Sam meets the mysterious actress face to face, her life gets out of control. "

Udo Kier completes the cast of this thriller that promises to keep us tense and intrigued to the final shot.